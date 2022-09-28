New owners take over at NC’s first organic vineyard

Carolina Heritage Vineyard founders Clyde and Pat Colwell are celebrated at a retirement party held in their honor on July 30. Courtesy photo

Carolina Heritage Vineyard & Winery, North Carolina’s first certified organic vineyard, has begun a new chapter with Patrick and Wendy McNabb purchasing the Yadkin Valley winery from founders Clyde and Pat Colwell.

Since its inception in 2005, Carolina Heritage has built a reputation for organically grown grapes and naturally made wines served in a down-home, welcoming atmosphere. The McNabbs plan to continue that tradition now that the transition is complete. They hosted a grand reopening of the vineyard and winery on Labor Day weekend.

For the McNabbs, Carolina Heritage is a family affair. Patrick, Wendy and their two sons, ages 15 and 2, moved from Boca Raton, Florida, to pursue the winery business. Patrick, who also works for a sustainable packaging company, oversees the farm and financials. Wendy, formerly an environmental science instructor, is the winemaker and is taking advantage of classes offered at the Shelton-Badgett NC Center for Viticulture and Enology at nearby Surry Community College.

“Pat Colwell was kind of a ‘mad scientist’ in a lot of ways, and we want to continue that,” Patrick McNabb says. “We have a variety of wines, and we make everything from sweet to dry.”

Patrick and Wendy are working with industry friends and consultants to evaluate the wine lineup and winemaking process, but expect to continue growing many of the existing French-American hybrids and native muscadine grapes. They also plan to see what other varieties will grow well on the farm and require less human intervention.

Although organic farming is challenging and demands more hands-on labor, the McNabbs fully embrace that style of viticulture and are excited to inherit the Carolina Heritage flock of 60 chickens and 20 guinea fowl that protect the grapes by devouring bugs throughout the vineyard.

“Our 2-year-old can eat grapes straight from the vine, and there are no problems,” McNabb says. “It’s more work in the field, but the end product is greater.”

The winery continues to host live music and rent the on-site farmhouse to guests. Tasting room hours have expanded to 1-6 p.m., Friday to Monday, and charcuterie trays are coming soon.

“We fell in love with this place when we turned in the driveway,” McNabb says. “We saw the vines, and we felt like we were home. We hope our customers feel that same sense of home when they visit.”

For more information, visit www.CarolinaHeritageVineyards.com.