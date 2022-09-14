Not a dry eye nor tennis shoe for pickleball ceremony

Holly Lamm | The Tribune Holly Lamm | The Tribune Holly Lamm | The Tribune Holly Lamm | The Tribune

The Town of Elkin Parks & Rec department gathered with the Carter family and dozens of friends to unveil the Mickey Carter Pickleball Courts at Crater Park on Saturday.

The official ribbon cutting was held at 10 a.m. on the courts, located at 310 Standard Street, where the late Mickey Carter’s dream of having pickleball courts in Elkin was finally realized. Parks and Rec Director Adam McComb welcomed the large crowd and thanked them for coming out to honor Carter’s memory despite the non-stop rain.

Mayor Sam Bishop addressed the crowd and acknowledged what an honor it was to see this addition to Crater Park and to be a part of it.

Carter’s wife Judy, who had officially unlocked the new gates to the courts on Aug. 12, gave a heartfelt welcome and thanks to everyone there and those who could not attend for all the hard work, dedication and donations that made this dream a reality.

“Mickey was a dedicated pickleball player and wanted to see Elkin have its own courts, tired of sharing the tennis courts and using the Rec gym for years” joked Long-time friend Jack Jernigan. “

When Judy Carter came to Sandy Martin and me about it the possibility of it, we went to Adam McComb at the Parks & Recreation Department. He wisely advised us that a good place to start would be to set a goal of an amount to raise to start the ball rolling. We set a goal of $20,000 and quickly found that goal surpassed, then $25,000 and then $30,000. At that point we were very hopeful the dream could become a reality” he explained to the crowd. “From there the generosity just escalated. Area businesses who knew Mickey wanted to donate the rock, asphalt and labor along with fencing and all the materials it would take to build, so Adam [McComb] took it to the Town and here we are.”

“I know Mickey is smiling down on us right now at Crater Park, and probably laughing because we’re all soaking wet,” Jernigan said with a laugh.

“Because Ab Crater was someone he admired during his career at Chatham, it’s all very fitting.” Jernigan added, emotionally.

Many friends spoke briefly at the ceremony and Reverend Justin Bell gave a Blessing of the Courts, which was followed by a gathering of the Carter family and friends at The Heritage Center to celebrate the life of Mickey Carter and what he meant to the town of Elkin.