Yadkin Commissioners support future interstate plans

On Monday the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution in support of a future interstate designation for U.S. Highway 421 in Wilkes, Yadkin and Forsyth counties.

The resolution approved by Yadkin Commissioners Monday states, in part, that “U.S. Highway 421 is the ‘spine’ of the Piedmont Triad/Carolina Core, a 17-county region with a population of more than 2.4 million people and the region’s growth continues, adding thousands of vehicles to the current infrastructure.”

The resolution states that “designating this segment of U.S. Highway 421 as a future interstate is a clarification and logical extension of the congressionally-adopted 2021 legislation that designated a segment of U.S. 421 as a future interstate in the Piedmont Triad/Carolina core counties of Guilford, Randolph, Chatham, Lee and Harnett counties.

The resolution also states that “the upgrade to Interstate status for U.S. Highway 421 in these three counties would increase safety, mobility and economic development.”

A similiar resolution was passed in Wilkes County last month.

“Having Highway 421 designated as an Interstate through Yadkin County will strengthen or standing within the Carolina Core development region, bringing new opportunities to our county. It will also bring about improvements to make the highway safer,” said Yadkin County Chairman Kevin Austin.

A previous version of this story incorrectly noted that U.S. Hwy 421 would become part of future I-685. The resolution approved Monday is for a separate interstate designation.