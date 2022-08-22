Can kicked again on mining rezone

A recessed meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners on Aug. 15 that was scheduled to resume on Aug. 23 has been postponed to Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. The meeting involves a public hearing regarding a rezoning request that would allow for a quarry in Hamptonville near West Yadkin Elementary School.

“Due to reasons beyond our control, the Aug. 23 meeting will be recessed to Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. The Aug. 30 meeting will be held in the Board of Commissioners Room. Public comment will then be received in accordance with the Board’s rules for public hearings,” reads a statement from the county.

A statement issued ahead of the original hearing date of Aug. 15, said “there are open legal questions, details in the proposed plan that are in need of clarification, and continuing negotiations regarding possible conditions.”

The aggregate mine project proposed by Three Oaks Quarry has been met with much opposition from Hamptonville residents. Though the public hearing portion regarding the rezoning was rescheduled, there were still comments on the project during last week’s regular public comment session at the start of the board’s meeting.

Darrell Bryant asked of the decision facing the board, “Is it good for Yadkin County or is it good for Hamptonville, and are those opposing things? Hamptonville is really against this.”

He went on to say Three Oaks may not have the best interest of local residents in mind. “These people will not be here in any fashion, shape, or form even if they stay and continue to operate it, they’re not going to live here. They’re not going to live near that location.”

Pam Smith reminded the board that they have the power to disagree with the planning board, which voted 3-2 in favor of the rezoning request at its June meeting. She cited Surry County’s recent decision to nix a planned Dollar General in the Sheltontown community as evidence of the power citizens united can wield over such decisions.

Residents’ concerns are well-documented and quarry representatives have been trying to allay their fears by laying out plans for mitigation of traffic, blasting noise, air pollution, potential damage to the Hood Chamberlain Dam, and to the many area residents who depend on well water as their lifeline.

Tom Terrell spoke on behalf of Three Oaks Quarry and said the board was hearing things stated as facts that were not. “The issues are well intended, but the facts behind them aren’t there,” he said.

“There will not be an asphalt plant and concrete plants because the conditions that we have place on this project state clearly and unambiguously that the only use allowed is mining. The only type of mining allowed is aggregate mining, there will not be lithium mining on this site. It is impossible, it is a condition that is enforceable by the county.”