Thurmond deaths under investigation

THURMOND — Two people were found dead inside their home on Old Railroad Grade Road on Aug. 19. at around 6:30 p.m. The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to the scene following a report of unresponsive persons. An officer located 62-year old Darryl Bullay and 57-year old Donna Marie Varn inside the home, both were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office officials said a firearm was located at the scene.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations along with the Medical Examiner were called to assist in the investigation. At this time it is not believed that an outside perpetrator was involved, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s office.