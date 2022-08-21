Sonker Fest on tap after 2-year COVID pause

The Surry County Sonker Festival has been one of the last large public events to rebound from the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a two-year shutdown for the popular gathering is now history.

“There has been much anticipation from the community for the return of the Sonker Festival,” agreed Dr. Annette Ayers of the organization that sponsors it, the Surry County Historical Society.

Ayers announced this week that the 2022 festival is scheduled for Oct. 1 from 1 to 5 p.m., which is a Saturday.

The serving of sonker — deep-dish fruit pies of various flavors said to have originated in this area — is, of course, the main attraction of the event held at the 1799 Edwards-Franklin House located west of Mount Airy.

But the early fall festival also features live old-time music, dancing, tours of the historic house and grounds and 18th- and 19th-century artifacts on display.

After being conducted for 40 years, the Surry County Sonker Festival — which had been drawing an estimated 500 to 700 people — was cancelled in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

It suffered the same fate in October 2021 due to lingering fears of the coronavirus among festival organizers.

“The society is excited to resume this exciting venue,” Ayers commented this week.

“It is an enjoyable activity for all age groups, from children to senior adults,” she added. “One young adult recently described it as the best event of the year for Surry County.”

The sonker dessert delicacy, considered juicier than cobblers, will be available for what Ayers called a nominal price of $4 per serving, with beverages also to be sold.

In 2019, the last year the festival was held before the two-year interruption, sonker flavors included cherry, blackberry, strawberry, peach, sweet potato and blueberry, with sweet potato being the most popular.

More than 1,000 servings typically are sold, with many attendees opting to bring lawn chairs and sit in the spacious yard outside the house to enjoy the desserts and listen to traditional music.

Plywood is placed on the lawn to accommodate flatfooting.

The Edwards-Franklin House at 4132 Haystack Road is considered the finest example of its architecture in the Piedmont. The house was built by Gideon Edwards and later occupied by his son-in-law Meshack Franklin, a member of Congress and brother of North Carolina Gov. Jesse Franklin, who served in the 1820s.

It was bought in 1972 by the Surry County Historical Society and restored to its grandeur, with many unique architectural components featured. The group sponsors other events there in addition to the Sonker Festival, including a monthly open house series this summer which will end the second weekend in September.

Ayers also used the occasion of announcing this year’s festival return to mention that membership is open for the Surry County Historical Society, which begins at $25 per year and can be done by mail at P.O. Box 469, Mount Airy, NC 27030.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.