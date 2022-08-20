9 graduate from SCC truck driver program

Nine students graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training program. Pictured here are, from left, front row, Lead Instructor Brandon Cockerham, Kevin Torres, John Sizemore, John Sherrill, Wesley Bell, Jorge Benitez and Instructor Dale Myers; back row, Instructor Charles Jester, Garrett Silver, Brian Woodle, Jeff Brown, Jesus Guzman and Instructor Perry Wagoner. (Submitted photo)

Nine students graduated earlier this month from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center.

The graduates include Jesus Guzman of Elkin; Wesley Bell of Wilkesboro; Jorge Benitez, Jeff Brown and Garrett Silver of Yadkinville. Kevin Torres of Mount Airy; Brian Woodle of Dobson; John Sizemore of Boonville; John Sherrill of East Bend.

Chair of the Yadkin County commissioners, Kevin Austin, addressed the graduates at their ceremony. He spoke to them about his experience in the trucking industry, as well as the importance of trucking to the local and state economies.

Surry Community College will be offering another section of Truck Driver Training starting this fall. The class will run from Tuesday, Oct. 11 through Friday, Dec. 16 and will meet from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

College officials say that the median pay for truck drivers is $47,100 per year, according to the United States Department of Labor. “Drivers with experience can make more than $50,000,” the said. “With a shortage of up to 12,000 truck drivers in North Carolina and as many as 200,000 nationally, CDL-certified drivers will easily be able to find jobs. The U.S. Department of Labor says the profession is expected to keep growing – by 6% during 2020-2030.”

“There are currently job openings for truck drivers locally and nationally. We developed this program as a direct response to the requests from local truck driving representatives who need skilled applicants to fill job vacancies,” said SCC President Dr. David Shockley.

The SCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. The coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, freight handling, security and fire protection.

Highway driving training exercises and classroom lectures are used to develop the students’ knowledge and skills. Graduates are qualified to take the Commercial Driver’s License Test and are employable by commercial trucking firms. They may also become owner-operators and work as private contract haulers.

Admission requirements include official driving record; physical examination; reading placement test score of 40 or higher; disclosure form; high school transcript; and drug testing.

For more information about the Truck Driver Training Program, contact the Yadkin Center at 336-386-3580. The tuition is $1,999, but there are tuition scholarships available. To determine eligibility, visit www.surry.edu/funding.