Hundreds get backpacks, school supplies

A crowd was on hand Saturday at the Back to School Bash, along with tables loaded down with backpacks filled with school supplies.

Jalyssa Bruce and Sandy Joyner, Elkin High School Class of 2009 graduates, met Khaliliah Matthews Bruce in college, where the three discovered they all had at least one thing in common — they wanted to find ways to help people in the community, as a way to give back to the community which had supported them.

A year ago, the three held their first Back to School Bash, and on Saturday, the trio saw the second annual version of their event get underway.

Although the three are flung across the state, they have continued working to help their hometown.

“We are rarely all three together much due to work and busy schedules,” Matthews said. “Sandy is a social worker in Stanley County but lives in Winston, Jalyssa works for Blue Cross, Blue Shield Anthem in Winston and I work for Blue Cross, Blue Shield as an NC project manager in Durham, so most of our communication and planning is done on phone, text and email.”

The planning appeared to work. Hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies were given away at the event as well as raffle prizes, while Garrett Entertainment, featuring DJ’s Larry Garrett and son Christopher from Charlotte, were on hand to entertain the crowd.