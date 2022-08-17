VFW Post 7794 Auxiliary honored

The Captain Mark Garner Post 7794 Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, under the leadership of President Christine Williams, was recently honored at the North Carolina Department VFW Annual Convention. The motto for this year’s convention, “Unwavering Support for Uncommon Heroes,” recognized the achievements of auxiliaries for the past year.

Post 7794 Auxiliary was honored with a third place award for support of the annual Buddy Poppy Fundraiser, a second place award for Americanism and Veterans and Families for supporting programs at local VA facilities, and a first place award for support of Youth and Scholarships with its sponsorship of the annual Voice of Democracy Program, Patriotic Pen Program and the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Program.

Membership in the auxiliary is open to family members of any VFW eligible veteran. For information, contact auxiliary President Christine Williams at 336-366-7090.