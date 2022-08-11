VFW to collect support donations for Kentucky flood victims

The Captain Mark Garner Post 7794 of Elkin, with the assistance of the NC Army National Guard, is collecting relief supplies for Kentucky Flood Victims. Items, listed below, can be dropped off at the NC National Guard Armory, 1775 North Bridge Street, Elkin, starting Monday, Aug. 15 through Thursday, Aug. 18th from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Items needed for relief are: bottled water, cleaning supplies, hygiene items – toothpaste, toothbrushes, sanitary products, hair products, wipes, baby items – diapers, wipes, bottles, formulas, first aid supplies – otc pain relievers, wraps, band aids, ointments, etc. paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, bedding (pillows / blankets), toys / activity items for children, gift cards and non perishable foods.