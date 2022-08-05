SYEMC donates $39,000 to area nonprofits

Travis Bode, left, chairman of the SYEMC Community Projects Committee, presents $9,750 to Betty Taylor of Grace Clinic in Elkin. Travis Bode, left, chairman of the SYEMC Community Projects Committee, presents $9,750 to Reedy Mensh with Second Harvest Food Bank. Travis Bode, center, along with SYEMC Community Projects Committee members, present checks for $9,750 to Jana Elliott with Greater Mount Airy Ministry of Hospitality, Betty Taylor of Grace Clinic in Elkin, David Steelman with Yadkin Valley United Fund and Reedy Mensh with Second Harvest Food Bank.

DOBSON — After a two-year break from play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation was able to donate $9,750 each to four area nonprofits after the cooperative’s 10th Charity Golf Tournament on June 16 brought in over $39,000. The 2022 golf tournament goal was $30,000.

Last week, members of SYEMC’s Community Projects Committee, led by chairman Travis Bode, SYEMC’s economic development coordinator, presented checks to the Yadkin Valley United Fund, Grace Clinic of Elkin, Greater Mount Airy Ministry of Hospitality (which include The Shepherd’s House and Helping Hands Foundation) and Second Harvest Food Bank.

The day of the tournament, representatives of the nonprofits were on hand to help volunteer and greet the 120 golfers at Cedarbrook Country Club in State Road. The 30 teams were divided into three flights for the captain’s choice format.

Winners of the championship flight, with a score of 55 were Gene Walden, Brandon Carroll, Cecil Alexander and Nelson Rector. In second place, with a 55, were Adam Key, Daryl Tilley, Connor Key and Glen Key.

First flight winners were Donnie Limon, Daniel Rodriguez, Brent Whittington and David Rodriguez, with a score of 53. Second place, with a score of 53, were John Evans, Clark Comer, Robert Kent and Jeff Benfield.

The winners of the second flight, with a score of 57, were Michael Frazier, Laura Neely, Erica Parker and Greyson Cox. Second place, with a score of 60, were Noah Hill, Toliver Wright, Patrick Frazier and Cody Spencer.

Closest to the pin award went to Tony Shinault, and longest drive winner was Michael Frazier.

“When the sponsorship money started coming in, we were elated to find we had so much support from business partners and players that we passed our goal by almost $10,000 and we had a waitlist for teams,” said Bode. “Next year we hope to restructure our tournament so we can include more golfers.

“Surry-Yadkin Electric’s employees love that we have a chance to support nonprofits in this way. It is part of our Cooperative Principles, with one being Concern for Community,” he said. “We have caring, giving employees and we are honored to have business and community members who join us in making a difference for those in our area.”

In addition to the annual golf tournament, Surry-Yadkin EMC, a member-owned electric cooperative, hosts a food drive in the fall, sponsors families at Christmas, sponsors youth programs like NC Youth Tour, Bright Ideas Education Grants (with applications from area teachers due by Sept. 15) and Touchstone Energy Sports Camp, and more.

For more information on SYEMC and its community programs, visit the cooperative’s newly designed website at syemc.com.

Press release submitted by Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation.