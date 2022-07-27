U.S. 21 Road Market planned for July 29-31

A vendor in Thurmond said vintage hardware was a big seller during the U.S. 21 Road Market in 2021. Tips for first-time travelers along the Road Market route: • Be prepared for slower traffic, lots of interesting stops, objects of all shapes and sizes, and those enjoying the thrill of the treasure hunt who might be a little distracted (pedestrians and drivers). • There are no set hours for vendors to set up along the route, but some locations might have special hours required. • Bring water as it’s typically a warmer weekend and you don’t want to get dehydrated. • The busier days are Friday and Saturday, and on Sundays there are less vendors or they may set up a bit later that day. • Be extra careful when driving as in some locations, parking is sparce. Cars may be parked along the highway with car doors opening, or pedestrians walking across the street.

Old quilts, vintage toys, and antique glassware are just a few of the treasures shoppers can find during the annual Take-a-Break from the Interstate 3-day Road Market. This year’s event is planned for Friday through Sunday, July 29-31. The 100-mile long yard sale begins in Harmony, and extends up Hwy 21, including Business Hwy 21 in Jonesville and Elkin, all the way to Wytheville, Virginia.

According to organizers, communities in both states work together to promote the event which brings thousands exploring along Highway 21, the Historic Lakes-to-Florida Highway. Since the 1920’s, Highway 21 was a major route for travelers who lived near the Great Lakes Region when heading south to beaches along the south-eastern coast destinations from Myrtle Beach to Florida. Once I-77 was completed in the 70s, traffic along old Hwy 21 dwindled as the interstate brought faster access to faraway destinations, and the small communities along the route were affected. However, since then this highway has prospered in North Carolina with state parks, wineries, trails, music venues, kayaking, vibrant historic towns, access to the Blue Ridge Parkway, and unique AirBnB’s to stay in during the Road Market weekend.

“I’ve meet some folks that come for an entire week to enjoy the outdoors, music, and wineries, then shop all weekend long for great treasures,” said Laura Gaylord, Ekin’s Main Street and Community Manager.

The area around Elkin and Jonesville has also become a great destination for RVs with three parks that are only minutes from downtown Elkin as well as hotels, cabins and bed and breakfasts.

“I think Elkin is a great choice along Hwy 21, with plenty of options for overnight stays, and a downtown that’s always busy on weekends with music at the Reeves Theater, or events planned by Explore Elkin on Friday nights. After exploring along the route, get refreshed back at your hotel, and come find something to do in downtown. Thursday through Saturday night we’ll have various live music options. We have a brewery, wine tasting room and wine shop, restaurants, and galleries open after retail shops close,” Gaylord said.

“Downtown Elkin will have dozens of vendors set up for the road market at the Yadkin Valley Heritage & Trails Center at 257 Standard St, and also across the street at Elkin Antiques & Collectibles Mall. The easiest way to find our vendors is to put that address in your GPS, Google Maps, or just follow the signs to downtown Elkin. We’ll have plenty of parking available, and our downtown offers lots of restaurants and other great shopping within walking distance of the vendor area,” Gaylord added.

To rent a space as a vendor in downtown Elkin, contact Misty Matthews with the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce at 336-526-1111, as they offer spaces at the Heritage and Trails Center that weekend for a small charge.

Road Market travelers should note a short detour this year in the Jonesville area. There will be yellow directional signs along the route during the sale. While driving north on highway 21 after entering Jonesville, turn left onto SR 1312 (Haynes Rd) go to the stop sign. Turn right on SR 1311 (Shaffner Rd which turns into Swaim St). Follow Swaim Street to the stop sign and turn right onto SR 1386 (Swan Creek Bypass) to the first stop light, turn left back onto Hwy 21.

While driving south on Highway 21 in Jonesville, at the intersection of Highway 21 and Swan Creek Bypass at the stop light, turn right onto SR 1386 (Swan Creek Bypass). Turn left onto SR 1311 (Swaim Street which turns into Shaffner Road). Turn left onto SR 1312 (Haynes Road) go to the stop sign at the end of the road and turn right back onto Hwy 21.