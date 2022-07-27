Yadkin Valley Home Health earns Patient Satisfaction Award

JONESVILLE — Yadkin Valley Home Health has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2021 calendar year. The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients. The 2021 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 2,500 home health providers. With the largest HHCAHPS benchmark in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey.

“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients,” said Rob Paulsson, President of SHP.

Lauren Ledford, Executive Director of Yadkin Valley Home Health and Rehab Services, said, “Yadkin Valley Home Health has remained a top performer in patient satisfaction for five consecutive years. These positive outcomes are a direct reflection of the compassionate care provided by our experienced clinicians. Our team members consider every aspect of their patient’s lives to determine the best care plan to keep them happy, healthy, and safe in the comfort of their own home.”

Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists at https://www.shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps.