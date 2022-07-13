Proposed new fire station to be named in honor of Wheeler

The Elkin Town Board voted Monday to honor Commissioner Tommy Wheeler by naming the proposed new fire station in his honor. Wheeler served as Fire Chief for the Elkin Fire Department from 1993 to 2014. He has served as a town commissioner since 2016.

Applause erupted immediately following the vote.

“I’m kind of speechless right now,” Wheeler responded.

“Thank you, its means a lot,” he added.

Town Manager Brent Cornelison suggested a reception in Wheeler’s honor ahead of the next month’s meeting with other public safety staff in attendance.

Cornelison said the town is in the process of applying for grant funding to build the new fire station and it will be discussed further at the board’s winter/spring budget retreat.

The Elkin Fire Department was presented with a $1,000 donation towards its child safety seat program on Monday from the Elkin Rescue Squad.

Chief Jeff Whitaker said the Rescue Squad had received a refund from its workers comp insurance and wanted to put the funds to good use.

“Our business is to help the citizens and we’ve thought about it and tried to figure out where to best apply that money and in recognition of the work the Elkin Fire Department has been doing we’d like to make a $1,000 donation to the child safety seat program to help purchase child safety seats for children in the community,” Whitaker said.

In other town business, a rezoning request for a special use permit was approved for a building at 327 Standard St. The request was made by building owner Nick Gordon of Yadkin Valley Hemp. Gordon said the building will be used for processing of the hemp products sold in the retail location on Main Street as well as for additional things such as a mushroom growing operation for medicinal tinctures. Gordon said major renovations are planned for the building to offer additional space for other business. Several business owners spoke in favor of the project noting that Gordon has already been improving upon the look of the building and property and that it would be good for continued growth and beautification of the downtown area.

In the vein of downtown improvements, Commissioner Will Gwyn suggested the addition of sidewalks and crosswalks on Standard Street near Crater park, the dog park and new pickleball courts. Cornelison said the town was in process of seeking grant funding for additions to the park area and that Powell Bill funds could also be used to construct sidewalks in the area. The board voted in favor of the project.