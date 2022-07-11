Northern plans family practice center in Dobson

Northern Regional Hospital announced plans on Friday to open a second location for Northern Family Medicine practice, this one in Dobson.

Hospital officials said the organization has acquired the former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 105 N. Crutchfield Street in Dobson, where the practice will be located. The building will be updated to house Northern Regional Hospital’s second Family Medicine practice: Northern Family Medicine – Dobson. Northern Regional Hospital currently operates Northern Family Medicine located at 280 North Pointe Blvd. in Mount Airy. The new facility will open in March 2023.

“We were advised of and saw a need in the Dobson area for a family medicine practice and an opportunity to fill that need to better serve our community. This office space is in an excellent location, convenient to local public schools, Surry Community College, Surry County administrative offices, and the many vibrant businesses located in and around downtown Dobson,” said Chris A. Lumsden, president and chief executive officer of Northern Regional Hospital.

“Northern Family Medicine – Dobson will feature two primary care providers and will offer an array of family medicine services, including primary care, adult and pediatric care, chronic disease management, laboratory testing, and same-day appointments available for acute needs when accidents and illnesses occur,’’ said Brian Beasley, vice president, clinic operations & physician recruitment of Northern Regional Hospital.

Northern Regional Hospital is a five-star rated 133-bed hospital located in Mount Airy, serving the northwest Piedmont region of North Carolina and neighboring counties in southwestern Virginia. Founded in 1957, Northern Regional Hospital is an independently operated, national award-winning healthcare facility.

Northern Medical Group is the Hospital’s physician network of primary and specialty care providers, delivering a wide range of services to meet the needs of the community. The hospital offers an array of outpatient services including laboratory testing, X-ray services including CT, MRI, ultrasound, 3D mammography and physical rehabilitation services. NRH also has a state-of-the art surgery center providing a wide range of inpatient and outpatient procedures including orthopedics, gynecology, gastroenterology, urological, eye surgeries, and other general surgeries to meet the surgical needs of the community and region.