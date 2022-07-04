Protesting conditions inside county jail

Concerns over the availability of medical treatment inside the Surry County jail were voiced by protesters in late May. The condition and quality of the food being served to inmates inside the Surry County jail has been an ongoing source of complaint with inmates reporting rotting fruit, moldy bread, and hot meals served cold. Protesters from Surry County and beyond were on Main Street in Dobson on May 25, and they are planning another visit in the coming weeks to continue objecting to conditions in the jail.

Clara Renfro drove eleven hours to get to Surry County on May 25 and she, along with other members of her family, are planning their next visit already. They are not interested in seeing the sights of Mayberry or hiking Pilot Mountain State Park, in fact their visit could not be any further from one of pleasure.

They are planning to protest again outside of the Surry County Detention Center regarding conditions of overcrowding, food safety, and sanitation. In late May they took to Main Street in Dobson with handwritten signs calling for better food and medical care for every inmate inside the jail.

Inside is someone they love, someone currently in the care of Sheriff Steve Hiatt and staff in the Surry County jail. Marquis Hatcher is waiting for court appearances on several charges, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty. During the family’s protest his mother Christina Flippen was able to have a phone conversation with him on speakerphone about real time conditions.

Renfro, Flippen, and friends were in Dobson in May for a scheduled court appearance that never happened. Renfro is Hatcher’s grandmother and said they had driven all this way in part to meet his new attorney Brandon York and were not able to do so. A call to York for comment was not returned.

Renfro said outside the courthouse in Dobson in May, “I have a serious illness. I don’t know how much longer I am going to be here.” So, when her grandson did not appear, they asked if they may be able to see him and after several denials were told that due to COVID-19 they may not. “Let’s stop using COVID as an excuse for everything,” a frustrated Renfro said as the protestors waved signs at the passing cars.

Interviews with former inmates show some similarity in the types of complaints, the most common was overcrowding. The jail is not meant to hold as many inmates as it does which is a problem the county and the Sheriff are well aware.

Captain Scott Hudson reported Friday the headcount inside the jail was 189; six inmates were being held out of county. The current detention center capacity is 125 – the new facility to be opened next year is designed to hold up to 360 inmates.

The solution for many issues at the jail, Commissioner Mark Marion said last month, was the construction of a new detention center. Many of the complaints on crowding and the physical state of the building will be addressed by the very virtue of opening the doors of the new facility.

Also, it will improve the ability to hire and retain detention, as the commissioners were told by detention center staff during the budgetary planning process.

Former inmate Billie Campbell said of the high number of people inside the jail, “You’re lucky to even get a cell. Last May when I was there, I recall 16-18 girls in one block. There only supposed to house 8 per block.” She recounted a story of sleeping on a mat in the visitation room in her own waste while detoxing.

Of the men’s facility John Gross added, “It was very overcrowded; they would have 11 to 12 people in an 8-man cell.”

Facilities complaints were made in interviews with the former inmates and current ones. Mold and mildew have been reported in the showers and on surfaces around the jail. Hatcher in his phone conversation with his mother in May said he was seeing black mold everywhere.

“The black mold was covering the ceiling. Any time after I had left there, I was always sick in my lungs. I know this has to be an issue with the black mold being there. All the jail would ever do is just paint over it,” Campbell said of her stay.

Renfro mentioned that the detention center has had two deaths this year already of inmates; she wonders if there may be a correlation between respiratory illness and mold. “What about people with asthma, people with breathing issues, their own employees? What are you going to do about that?”

In May, Timothy Norris Cox was pronounced dead after suffering a medical emergency. This followed the death of inmate Ashley Michelle Hicks was also found in a medical emergency in February.

Over the phone, Hatcher told his family of food that was molding or fruit that was beginning to rot. Renfro asked a simple question, “Who is inspecting the food, and would they serve this food to their own family? We need state health inspectors to inspect the jail and we need food/kitchen inspection from state inspectors.”

Hatcher said in May to his family, “They are treating us wrong in here. They are not giving us cleaning supplies; they won’t let us visit our families. Our blocks are overpopulated with people sleeping on the floor. There is mold and mildew all over the showers, I see black mold all over here.”

“Our food has been sitting out there for an hour and forty-five minutes, they won’t feed us because they are mad that my family is downstairs,” he explained the situation as he believed it. Other inmates could be heard calling out issues they wanted addressed inside like bedding, cleaning supplies, and problems making calls out of the jail. The meal was delivered to his part of the jail shortly after the phone call ended, he told his family.

Conditions like overcrowding Renfro knows have been an issue at the jail, and she has dealt with similar problems here in years past. How there continues to be problems of the same nature confuses her, “Where is all the money going?” she asked rhetorically but received an answer from fellow protester Mark Hatcher: “Over there,” he said gesturing to the location of the new jail.

“The inmates really need help, they aren’t getting the attention they need,” Hatcher’s mother Flippen expressed. She knows her son has needed eczema cream for his skin condition that he is not getting.

Gross said of his experience with medical care, “If you are an addict, they treat you like dirt. Don’t care about you. They don’t try to help you when you are coming off drugs. They put you in the hole and leave you there and check on you after a couple days.”

“We’re out here fighting for every inmate who is in there, for all the families who are not here to be a voice for their loved ones,” Renfro said during the protest, noting it is not just her grandson about whom she is worried. “We are trying to be the voice for everyone; we are out here for everyone.”

The US Constitution prohibits “cruel and unusual punishments,” which includes inhumane treatment and conditions while confined. If an inmate is experiencing treatment or conditions that they believe to be unlawful, they must first file a grievance regarding the incident or conditions.

Campbell explained she tried to file a grievance during her time in the jail, “I asked for (a grievance) this last time I was in because the guard wouldn’t give me a washcloth and I had never gotten one coming in. She said I should have said something then. I told her I was in one of the little visitation rooms; I was so out of it, honestly, I didn’t even know where I was at. I asked for a grievance, and they would say it’s not possible.”

Flippen said she got a call just last week, “I had an inmate named John contact me last night to tell me that Marquis was sent to the hole for complaining about cold food being given to him. No inmate who speaks up about the conditions going on in that jail should be punished or treated differently because of the truth.” She also advised she spoke to her son Thursday and he reported the same issues with cold food ongoing this week.

Catie Armstrong, press assistant for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services informed, “The Complaint Intake Unit in NCDHHS’ Division of Health Service Regulation is available to receive complaints about care and services provided to residents in facilities, including jails. Complaints can be filed by anyone concerned with the care of their loved one; it does not have to be by the individual in a facility.”

“We cannot comment on investigations or possible investigations. If individuals have concerns about the care being provided at a facility, including a jail, they are strongly encouraged to file a complaint.” To reach them, the phone number for with the Complaint Intake Unit is (919) 855-4500.

There are expectations of basic human rights for the inmates and the protesters noted they were seeking the ethical, humane treatment of all inmates. They felt that they were advocating for those inside the jail who do not have a voice, or who feel that their attempts to have a voice have been silenced. Protesters expressed concerns that grievances do not reach those higher in command at the jail, or as Campbell said, may not be allowed to be filed in the first place.

Lt. Randy Jenkins oversees the Surry County Jail and spoke to Hatcher’s family in May. They got answers to some of their questions at that time like getting the answer that it was a COVID restriction that was preventing visitation.

Jenkins responded to questions on the food, “Food services are provided by a contracted vendor. Food deliveries are received daily and inspected by the food service provider. Any complaints are immediately relayed to the food service provider for resolution.”

He said he was not aware of any issues with the telephones and that cleaning supplies are provided daily for the cleaning of dorms. On medical care he said their “medical provider makes the determinations regarding medicine dispersal and needs based on their protocols.”

Renfro and her family are planning a return in the coming weeks to protest outside the jail in larger numbers. They are concerned that a lack of care is being shown by the jail staff and that their efforts to shine a light in the media and through direct contact with the Sheriff’s Office have not brought resolution.

“They need to really do something about what is actually going on in Surry County jail. There is too much stuff being put under the rug and people are being treated unfairly,” Renfro said. “Everybody should be treated equal.”

“We got to be more concerned about people than what we are now because everyone is human, and we can’t have favorites. We got to do people right.”