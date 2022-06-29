Filing on tap for Dobson, Pilot, Elkin offices

DOBSON — Local election fans coping with the lull in political activity between a spirited spring primary season and the main event next fall can take heart in the fact there’s something to fill that void.

This involves nine different offices being up for grabs in three Surry County municipalities — Dobson, Pilot Mountain and Elkin — for which the candidates’ filing period begins Friday.

Incumbents and/or challengers for those seats can officially toss their hats into the ring beginning at noon that day at the Surry County Board of Elections office at 915 E. Atkins St. in Dobson. The filing period closes at noon on July 15.

A general election will be held on Nov. 8 to decide the winners in Dobson, Pilot Mountain and Elkin the same as other elected offices locally. But the filing cycle for those towns operates differently than that for county government, the city of Mount Airy and additional races which culminated earlier this year.

The municipal elections in Dobson, Pilot Mountain and Elkin are all non-partisan and include four-year terms for each office involved.

Draughn undecided

And with only three days before the start of filing, one longtime office holder, Dobson Mayor Ricky K. Draughn, is undecided about his plans for seeking what would be his sixth four-year term.

“Right now, no comment — no yes or no,” Draughn said Monday.

“Just let me think on it a while,” added the incumbent, who said there are no particular issues or factors at play with his re-election plans.

Also at stake in the Dobson election this year are two town commissioner seats now held by J. Wayne Atkins and John Lawson

Meanwhile, the upcoming filing period affects two seats on the Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners presently occupied by Scott Needham and Donna M. Kiger, along with that of Mayor Evan J. Cockerham.

Unlike Dobson and Pilot Mountain, Elkin’s mayor is not up for re-election in 2022, but three members of the town board are: Jeffrey Eidson, Cicely McCulloch and William Gwyn.

While the candidate filing period for the three towns begins Friday, it will end that day at noon for Surry County soil and water supervisor seats that also are non-partisan.

At last report, three people had filed for the two seats available this year, incumbents Chad Keith Chilton and Bradley Boyd and Joe Zalescik, presently a member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners. Zalescik lost his seat in the May 17 city primary and will step down later this year.

Surry has three soil and water supervisors in all, with the third not up for re-election until 2024.

Yadkin municipal offices up for election

Municipal seats in Yadkin County are also up for grabs in Jonesville, Boonville and East Bend. Filing for Yadkin County is at the elections office located in the Planning and Permits building, 213 E. Elm Street in Yadkinville.

Mayor Gene Pardue of Jonesville is up for reelection as well as Jonesville council members Andy Green and Anita Darnell.

Seats with terms ending in 2022 for the town of Boonville are the mayoral seat currently held by Vaughn Benton and commissioner seats currently held by Tim Driver and Justin Phillips.

In East Bend, Mayor Archie Hicks is up for reelection. There are also three commissioner seats up for reelection in 2022, those are currently held by Wanda Johnson, Dawn Hobson and Neal Nichols.

Absentee by mail for the 2022 election will begin on Sept. 9. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 14. One-stop early voting will run from Oct. 20 through Nov. 5. Election day will be Nov. 8 with polls open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

