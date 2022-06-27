Larry Irwin, band leader for the Elkin Big Band. Elkin Big Band celebrates 40 years.

The Elkin Big Band will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special concert at The Reeves Theater at 7 p.m., June 30. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Reeves Downtown Music School. Tickets range form $10 to $20 with $5 tickets available for students.

The Elkin Big Band’s very first concert was in February of 1982. The band was founded by Larry Irwin and Randy Tulbert, who continue to perform with the group. Much of the music first played and that continues to be performed by the Elkin Big Band came from arrangements by the late Roy Russell, director of the former Elkin High School Stage Band in the early 1970s.

“The band has played hundreds of gigs since then,” said band manager Michael Beres. From the Elk Club, nursing homes, to Coley Hall and the Sparta VFW, the Elkin Big Band has performed all over the area and now considers the Reeves Theater its home base.

Beres said the band has undergone a revival of sorts in the last few years, expanding from a group of seven or eight to now at full strength with 18 musicians.

“We’re playing music at a much higher level now than the band has ever played in the past,” said Beres.

Attendees for Thursday’s concert can expect a high energy show featuring some classic American jazz favorites.

“This band has always historically based its footprint on classic American big band jazz in the vein of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, and Duke Ellington,” said Beres.

“We also play some more modern stuff, jazz that was written in the 70s and 80s,” he added. “We’ll do a mixture of instrumental jazz and vocal jazz. For anybody ‘of a certain age,’ a lot of the tunes will be very familiar.”

It will be a casual atmosphere and some “hooting and hollering,” Beres predicted.

He noted Surry County’s “rich musical tradition” of bluegrass and old-time but said, “there’s nothing like this” in the area when the 18-tuxedo clad jazz musicians plus vocalist Teresa Jasper take to the stage.

Beres, also a board member with the Reeves Downtown Music School, said part of the band’s mission is to help with fundraising for groups such as the music school, Grace Clinic and others and in general to support the community.

“We see the music scene in Elkin as a really potent driver of downtown development and a draw for our community,” he said. “It dovetails with the locals artists who are creating art in their shops for sale on Main St. It dovetails with the restaurant scene. It’s another reason to come to downtown. A flourishing downtown, which Elkin really is development right now, is critical for our long-term success in not only drawing people to the area but keeping people in the area.”

“In the Big Band we see ourselves as kind of ambassadors to that goal,” Beres added. “Part of it is to support the arts community and the music environment, the Reeves Theater and downtown. The other part of it, is to tie into public school music education which has been definitively shown to increase SAT scores, higher college admissions, there’s just nothing that music doesn’t make better about our kids in school.”

Fundraising efforts for the Downtown Music School will help provide free instrument rentals and classes for students.

“The model that we’re trying to develop at the school, with fundraiser support, is to be able to offer any kid free music lessons if they come from an environment where they can’t afford it,” Beres said.

For more information about the Elkin Big Band, visit elkinbigband.com. For tickets to Thursday’s show and more information on the Reeves Theater and Reeves Downtown Music School, visit ReevesTheater.com.

