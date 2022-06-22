Improved ISO rating for Elkin Fire District

Elkin Fire Chief Kevin Wilson announced at the June 13 town meeting that the fire district rating has improved from a five to a three.

“I commend you and your department for your dedication and commitment to making your community a safer place to live,” said State Fire Marshal Mike Causey in a letter to Wilson.

Elkin was among fire departments which recently completed routine inspection. The inspection, conducted by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS). Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source.

The NCRRS rating system ranges from one (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category. While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Higher ratings can also significantly lower homeowners insurance rates in that fire district.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Wilson for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said Causey. “The citizens in the Town should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

State law requires OSFM officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less, which makes up all but twelve of the state’s fire districts.