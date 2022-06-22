Readers’ Choice winners honored at luncheon

Paul Hammes, CEO of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, speaks during The Tribune Readers’ Choice Awards luncheon. Serena Bowman presents awards to Chef Jeff Taylor during the annual Readers’ Choice Awards ceremony. Area business leaders gather at The Liberty’s Coley Hall for the annual Readers’ Choice Awards hosted by The Tribune.

The Tribune hosted an awards luncheon on Thursday for its 2022 Readers’ Choice winners. The Readers’ Choice awards is a longtime tradition of the newspaper, dating back to the 1990s. There were more than 100 total winners this year in more than 80 categories, garnering 6,000 plus online votes.

Thursday’s ceremony was held at The Liberty’s Coley Hall with more than 80 guests representing some of the winning businesses and organizations.

Publication Manager Holly Lamm welcomed attendees to the celebration followed by some words shared by Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital CEO Paul Hammes.

“This is a room of great people working really hard to make the Yadkin Valley a much better place in ever facet,” said Hammes. He also called the event a “celebration of success.”

“I think success is also overcoming failure, there’s not a single person in this room who hasn’t had a set back. But you’re here today because that didn’t keep you back it propelled you forward because you had the courage and resolve to say, ‘I’m going to try again.’”

Special guest speaker for the ceremony was Frank Beals, a financial advisor with Edward Jones and Chairman of the Elkin City School Board. Beals spoke on the importance of small community businesses and the shared values of a community such as Elkin.

In addition to the Readers’ Choice awards presented during the ceremony, special recognition was given to most community involved presented to G&B Energy, Best Customer Service presented to Carolina Roofing. Event sponsors Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, Chatham Nursing, Elkin Funeral Service, Carolina Roofing as well as Coley Hall, The Liberty Catering, Yellow Door Café and Angry Troll Brewing.

Award winners who were unable to attend the event may pick up their certificates at The Tribune office.