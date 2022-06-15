County budget nearing the finish line

Surry County Manager Chris Knopf presented the board of commissioners with his budget message Monday night for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-2023. He provided a bottom-line overview of the tentative budget for next year of $93,607,336. For comparison, the 2021-2022 county budget total was $83,889,031.

Of perhaps the greatest interest to the citizens of Surry County is that there is again to be no increase to the property tax rate. Revenues are reported as healthy and tax collection outpaces projections by around 2%.

Sales tax revenues estimates have been “very conservative” during the pandemic, but the revenues have been incredibly high. He attributed the robust sales tax revenue to be due to online shopping.

Knopf pointed out a few of the highlights that created the discrepancy between the two budget years. In the next budget an additional $1.2 million was included for weatherproofing projects on two county buildings. He told the board that in the past year many of the county buildings in Dobson had been well taken care of, such as the Government Center.

Jessica Montgomery of the public works office had identified of county buildings as a priority. She had told the board in April that weatherproofing projects were going to be needed at the Judicial Center where there is a need to replace windows, expansion joints, internal doors, and a wall that was damaged by water.

Weatherproofing at the Historic Courthouse in Dobson needs to be a priority as well. “Weatherproofing this building is crucial to saving the life of this building. This building has some issues and it’s all due to the fact that it is pulling in all the moisture from outside.”

Knopf noted that when taking out debt service, weatherproofing, and the worker’s compensation fund change, what he called an apples-to-apples budget comparison, the new total would be around $86 million or a 2.9% increase. “Which is below the inflation index right now,” Commissioner Eddie Harris commented.

The county still owes on its long term promise to Mount Airy for the Spencer’s Mill project which adds $250,000 to the budget; the county also makes an annual contribution to the Surry County Economic Development Partnership totaling $155,000.

Getting support from the county will be the Mountain-to-Sea Trail in the sum of be $100,000; $543,000 to support the Northwest Regional Library; $20,000 for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History; $12,000 to the Surry Arts Council; and $9,000 to the Foothills Arts Council.

Furthermore, there is a proposed increase of $784,000 to the spending that falls under the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. In a notable change, the county is creating a $250,000 firefighters fund to reimburse strategically selected volunteer fire departments with expenses related to their need to hire full time firefighters.

Increases to public safety funding also include $566,000 for ambulance chassis remounts, the addition of power lift systems to ambulances, and sheriff’s office cruisers in need of camera or other equipment replacement.

The public-school systems had a proposed increase in the draft budget of $20 to the per student allocation taking it from $1,220 to $1,240 per student. Commissioner Larry Johnson encouraged the board go further.

“I would love to see it go to $1,260, we’re already in the bottom ten in the state. I’d like to see us move it up a notch or two. They all work so hard, and we have three of the best school systems in the state — I’d like for them to have a little more.” The final number, as with the entire budget, is still being settled on.

On Wednesday night at a budget planning meeting Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools, and the board had a wide-ranging conversation on school safety in the wake of recent school shootings around the nation.

“We’re going to have to do more than just architectural improvements, we’re going to have to make it a mindset,” Commissioner Van Tucker said of school safety. “There will be no exceptions, when you go out if it’s inconvenient – it’s still just inconvenient. Somebody’s gonna have to take a pass card who’s authorized to get back in there; and not have a rock under the dang door.”

In areas of personnel the budget has projected $516,000, or 44% of the requests that were made from department heads and elected officials, to hire. A 5% cost of living adjustment will be added to all full-time county employees.

The county manager’s budget message is another point along the budgeting process. Assistant to the county manager Nathan Walls explained that now is the time for the public, and the board, to provide feedback. The recommended budget is available to look at in the Clerk to the Board’s office.

“The public hearing is scheduled at the board meeting on Monday, June 20. Citizens and the board can provide any comments or feedback they want during the public hearing.”

“The board will then decide whether to make changes, schedule another meeting to discuss the budget further or adopt the budget that night. They can make changes and adopt the budget on the same night of June 20 if they choose.”