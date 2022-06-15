Carnival big hit for the Yadkin Valley

A nighttime spin at the Yadkin Valley carnival. Kids enjoy games, rides and more at the Yadkin Valley carnival. Carnival attendees check out the vendor booths at the Yadkin Valley carnival held in Elkin.

A carnival held in Elkin Friday and Saturday attracted more than 2,000 visitors, said David Steelman, President of the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce.

This is the first time in years that the carnival has been in Elkin, he said. R & D Amusements from Lincolnton provide the rides and HDK Ranch from Jonesville provided the petting zoo, bouncing house, and train. There were also around 14 vendors present.

“From all indications everyone had a good two days and are looking forward to returning next year second weekend in June,” said Steelman.

The owner of R & D Amusement said that the crowd was the best behaved and most courteous of any they have done so far this year. Steelman said there were numerous parents and grandparents who thanked the Chamber for bringing something to town that the kids loved.

“One little boy about 6 or 7 came running back to thank me for selling him his ride ticket, he was so happy he gave me a hug,” Steelman said. Many young kids said “thank you,” he added.

The Chamber offered special thanks to Misty Matthews, office manager/event organizer; Tom Bauguess, Chairman of Board; Marty Roberts Chamber Ambassador; and Matthew Crane Chamber Ambassador. Carival sponsors were Frontier Natural Gas, HCMH, First National Bank, G & B Energy, Explore Elkin, Torrey Tucker Electric, Elkin Ridge Apartments, WIFM and Jerry Kirkman Bookkeeping Services.

“The Chamber just complete the Wine Festival in May which attracted around 3,500 patrons to the Yadkin Valley. Two very successful events back to back,” Steelman added. The next big event for the Yadkin Valley Chamber is the Pumpkin Festival Saturday, September 24, which will mark its 25th year.