Starmount Class of ‘72 reunion

The Starmount Class of 1972 recently had its 50-year reunion at the Yadkin Moose Lodge.

A graduating class of 162, the class has 29 members deceased. Prizes were awarded for least changed to Genevieve Steelman Kiser, and most changed to Oswald Parker. They each received an overnight stay at the Quality Inn in Jonesville, thanks to Anita Darnell.

The decorations were beautiful and they were given by Felicia Luffman, owner of Brookside Flowers in Jonesville. Her deceased mother Sharon Parks was a classmate, and she donated them in her memory. She also made the class a beautiful “Starmount Class of 72” banner.

President Rod Lowder welcomed everyone and Vice President Rev. Tim Wolf said the prayer. Lynn Duty and Genevieve Kiser helped at the sign-in table with name tags with senior pictures on them.

Marice Carter, Twinkle Collins and Donna Willingham were in charge of decorating. Class member Ann Wishon has kept records over the years of deceased classmates and made a special remembrance table with photos.

Issy Hinshaw was the reunion organizer. There are plans to meet at least one or twice per year just to be together more. The next event will be at Breakfast Time in Jonesville, date to be determined.

There were 49 classmates and 26 guests in attendance and a good time was had by all.