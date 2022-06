Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating Harmon Lee Dehart. Dehart was last seen on Friday night, June 10, around 10 p.m. DeHart is traveling in a 2016 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck silver in color with NC registration XVC5273.

Dehart was last seen wearing blue jeans and blue shirt. Dehart is 5’7” and 160 lbs. Dehart may be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Please contact Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at 336-849-7811.