United Fund scholarships winners announced

Yadkin Valley United Fund Executive Director David Steelman has announced the 2022 United Fund scholarship winners. This year four seniors from East Wilkes, Elkin, and Starmount High Schools were selected. Each was presented $1,000 each at the United Fund board meeting May 18.

The following are this year’s recipients. Kristie Brown, East Wilkes High School, daughter of Sherri and Kevin Brown. Brown will attend UNC Chapel Hill. Emma Jolly, East Wilkes High School, daughter of Wendy Billings. Jolly will also attend UNC Chapel Hill. Alli Pardue, Starmount High School, daughter of Missy Rickards and Russ Pardue. Pardue plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill. Leah Waddell, Elkin High School, daughter of Sherry and Myron Waddell. She will attend Appalachian State University.

Steelman said all four were great academic students, athletes, involved in many other school activities and had many hours volunteering in community services for different organizations in the Yadkin Valley. All were highly recommended by their teachers and coaches.

The YVUF has increased its scholarships for 2023 to a maximum of $2,000 each and the deadline for application is April 15, 2023. New application will be available on its website Yadkinvalleyunitedfund.org later this year.