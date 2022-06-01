Yadkin Valley United Fund hits goal

Tom Flippin, 2021-22 President, has announced that the Yadkin Valley United Fund which ended its 2022 drive May 31 has surpassed it goal of $200,000. Flippin said that the YVUF will be able to meet all its grant commitments from last year and replenish the emergency fund which was use for “Yadkin Valley Strong.”

David Steelman, Executive Director, said that this was the best year for fund raising in the last seven years that he has been director. Steelman also said the organization had more than 800 individuals and businesses that donated to reach the $200,000 goal.

The Yadkin Valley United Fund has also recently elected new officers. Dr. Myra Cox (ECS) was elected President and will take over duties June 1. Rayna Ortiz (Mango Peel), Alfreda Abrams (HCMH/Sodexo), and T J Bledsoe (Life Store) were also elected as new board members.

The annual appreciation kickoff event will be Thursday, Aug. 4 at The Barn at Wall’s Pond. All donors of $600+, all board members past and present, and all agencies partners (those receiving grants) will be invited and encourage to attend.

The YVUF provides grants to 25 nonprofits in the Elkin, Jonesville, Mountain Park, Ronda, State Road, Traphill, and Thurmond which assists people with family, mental, housing, health, social, and financial needs.

For more information visit Yadkinvalleyunitedfund.org, email Yadkinvalleyunitedfund@gmail.com, or call 336-469-2860.