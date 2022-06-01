‘Cherish the memories’ Starmount Class of 2022

Caroline Wood shares reflections on her time at Starmount High School during the 2022 graduation ceremony held Saturday. Starmount senior Camryn Shore welcomes guests to the 2022 commencement ceremony. Starmount seniors await the moment they will accept their diplomas and officially become graduates. Starmount JROTC members present the colors during the 2022 commencement ceremony.

On a sunny Saturday morning Starmount seniors stepped onto the football field one last time as part of the 2022 commencement ceremony.

Yadkin Schools Superintendent Todd Martin shared remarks with students, staff and guests. He recalled his own high school graduation in 1984.

“I remember my high school graduation like it was yesterday and I hope you all do the same,” he said.

Martin remembered very specific details of that day, including his exact hairstyle.

“This is going to sound strange, but I also remember the hair I had,” he said. “There may be some of you fathers out there who graduated in the 80s like I did and you will probably remember that mullets were very popular in that time. My mullet game was strong in high school. I had the perm in the back, and I never thought in a million years that hairstyle would come back and my 16-year old son would have the same hair that I did.”

“What they say about things come back around is really true, if a mullet can come back around I guess everything can,” Martin said, to laughter from the crowd.

Speaking to the graduates Martin said, “it’s important to remember those who were with you over the years as you worked to accomplish your goal of graduating from high school. I encourage you to remember those who supported you along the way. I also encourage you this morning to reflect back and think about the special teacher or teachers who made a difference and helped you reach this point in your lives.”

“The last four years have been challenging in many ways but this group sitting behind me has persevered through it all,” Martin said.

Honor graduates Camryn Shore, Caroline Wood, Alli Pardue and Adan Lakey each spoke during portions of Saturday’s ceremony.

“It seems like only yesterday that we were attending freshman orientation,” Wood reflected. “We were trying to make our way by joining clubs, trying out for teams and hoping to be star students. In the blink of an eye we have made it through four years and 22 high school credits.”

“How do we measure our past four years? As we sit here today at our graduation I will measure the past four years by the friendships and memories made,” Wood said. “I will cherish the memories we have made together…”

Starmount Principal Chad Mann awarded the diplomas and closed the ceremony with a few remarks and confirmation of the graduates.