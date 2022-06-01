NC Trail Days kicks off Thursday

Elkin’s NC Trail Days Festival returns this weekend with a full schedule of events for lovers of the great outdoors. The festival weekend will include guided hikes, adventure film night, a low-country boil, free live music, a Trail Days Gathering, outdoor-oriented exhibitors and non-profits, kid’s events, guest speakers, food trucks/beer garden on Main Street, and more.

Located at the confluence of the NC Mountains to Sea Trail, the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail, and the Yadkin River Paddle Trail, Elkin has become a destination for hikers, bikers, paddlers and outdoor enthusiasts.

The schedule kicks off on Thursday with events throughout the area including river excursions beginning at 8 a.m., Stone Mountain Wolf Rock hiking at 9 a.m., Grassy Creek Vineyard trail to Carter Falls beginning at 10 a.m. and stone painting and scavenger hunt at Byrds Branch campground beginning at 10 a.m.

The NC Trail Days welcome gathering is planned for 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Yadkin Valley Heritage and Trails Center. The gathering will feature live music and wine, beer and food available for purchase.

Historic Elkin hikes are planned for Friday beginning at 9 a.m. A Garden Creek Moonshine Still hike is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Scotty Vestal will lead a Jonesville history walk at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Double Bluff Recreation area.

The Downtown Block Party and Low Country Boil will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday in downtown Elkin.

Events continue with guided hikes and more on Saturday and Sunday, including a Downtown Music Trail featuring live performances throughout downtown Elkin on Saturday.

To learn more about the festival and see the full schedule of events, visit nctraildays.com.