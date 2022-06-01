‘A prayer for peace’ on Memorial Day

Reserve Chaplain Mark Reece, pastor of Elkin First Baptist Church, speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Elkin Municipal Park.

A bright sun shone down on a somber ceremony held Monday at Elkin Municipal Park to honor the lives of those lost in service the nation. The Memorial Day ceremony was hosted by the Captain Mark Garner VFW Post 7794 and began with a presentation of the colors by Elkin JROTC members and singing of the National Anthem by Tonya Smith.

Elkin Mayor and VFW member Sam Bishop introduced the event guest speaker Lieutenant Commander Reserve Chaplain Mark Reece Jr., senior pastor at Elkin First Baptist Church.

Reece shared his reflections on the meaning of Memorial Day and how it has evolved for him over the years.

“This has always been a very patriotic day for me, one where I joined the rest of America is celebrating our illustrious military history, thanking veterans for their service, wearing the nation’s trio of sacred colors, eating hot dogs and saying without blinking ‘happy Memorial Day,” he said. “This was my reality until I was 32 years and reserved a direct commission as an officer in the Navy Reserves.

Reece said he was a “late bloomer” when it came to military service.

“I have folks like you at the VFW to thank for the uniform that I’m wearing today,” he said.

His work as a pastor where he spent time with veterans also lead to him pursuing military service.

“As a pastor I’ve held the hands of so many fine men who served. After listening for hours to stories of their military service, I held their hands on their death beds,” Reece said. “I suppose it was their stories that lead me to think more deeply about the meaning of Memorial Day and serving in the military.”

Reece shared stories of his military service and other veterans he had met and honored along the way.

“On this day every year, all that quickly fades into the backdrop… what emerges within me is a prayer for peace,” Reece said. “I think beyond the ceremonies we all participate in today, the ‘thank yous’ for your service, the good hot dog that most of us will eat when we leave here today, the most significant contribution we can make to Memorial Day is by living as peacemakers ourselves; not down range or on foreign soil, but right here in our communities. Because contrary to popular belief, wars — they don’t start at the Pentagon, or in Moscow, or in Beijing — the tremors of war always start in the human heart.”

“The greatest way for you to honor Memorial Day is by living in peace with your loved ones, your neighbors, your community and in this world,” said Reece.