Elkin High School Class of 2022

Elkin High School’s Class of 2022 commencement begins with the pledge of allegiance. Emerson Andres Gonzalez-Roblero welcomes attendees to the Elkin High School 2022 commencement and recognizes several retirees from the school. The Elkin High School Chamber Singers perform at Elkin High School’s 2022 commencement ceremony.

Elkin High School’s Class of 2022 was celebrated at a commencement ceremony held Friday at Dixon Auditorium.

Senior Margaret Freeman shared with classmates an inspirational thought based on the Irish blessing:

May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

“I wish for each of you this special prayer to follow you throughout your life,” said Freeman. “I realize this is a bit ambitious, so I’d like to offer a few words of encouragement for when life quite go your way.

“When the road does not rise to your footsteps may you you allow your friends and family support to carry some of your load. When the wind is not always at your back, may you take a moment, enjoy the breeze and let the wind rustle your hair, because you can always brush it later. When the sun doesn’t shine so brightly, may you appreciate the coolness of winter. When the rain falls a bit too hard, every once in a while let it soak you and dance with the ones you love most. And even if you feel you are too lost to be found in the palm of god’s hand, remember he is forgiving and steadfast and will always be there to watch over you,” Freeman said.

Elkin seniors Emerson Gonzalez-Roblero, Clayton Sebastian, Jack Zamudio Laura Couch and Chandler Beals also spoke to their classmates and guests during the ceremony. Memories of the students’ times together were recounted and well wishes for the future.

“I am about what the future holds for all of us,” said Zamudio. “I am confident that everyone here today will positively impact many lives in and out of our community.”

There were 66 graduates this year from Elkin High School. Elkin Principal Joel Hoyle presented the diplomas and the Chamber singers performed “Homeward Bound.”

Senior Daniel Islas gave the farewell address as students then joined in singing the Elkin High School Alma Mater.