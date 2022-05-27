Surry County jail inmate dies

Death is second one at the jail this year

For the second time in three months, an inmate has died while in custody at the Surry County Detention Center.

According to a written statement released Thursday evening, by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, 50-year-old Timothy Norris Cox died in the jail Thursday morning. According to the sheriff, Cox “had a medical emergency.” Once detention staff members located the inmate they “immediately started emergency medical care.”

“Surry County Emergency Medical Services was notified of the event by detention staff and arrived to assist a short time later,” he said, but Cox was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff did not indicate the nature of the medical emergency, what may have caused it, nor how long after the incident occurred before medical help was administered to Cox. Sheriff Hiatt said, as is protocol when an inmate dies, his office has notified both the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina Jail Inspector’s Office.

He said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation, and he referred all questions to that agency. The SBI did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

Thursday’s death follows by slightly less than three months the death of Ashley Michelle Hicks, 31, who died while in custody at the detention center on Feb. 28. Hicks had been arrested earlier that day on charges of failure to appear in court.

As with Thursday’s death, the sheriff said Hicks had suffered a “medical emergency,” that jail staff found her and administered emergency care until EMS officials arrived. Hicks was also pronounced dead at the scene, with the case turned over to the SBI. The results of that probe have not yet been released.

While the sheriff’s office would not release additional information on Cox, he was listed in the Mount Airy Newss’ Most Wanted on April 30, being sought by the Surry County Community Corrections for probation violations. He was on probation for a felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance conviction.

Four years earlier, he was arrested on multiple charges, including felony possession of heroin; felony possession of methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.