Tickets on sale now for Reevestock

Reevestock to be included in this year’s Reevestock lineup. Hiss Golden Messenger to headline Reevestock this August in Elkin.

Tickets are already on sale for the annual Reevestock Music Festival, slated for Aug. 5-6. This local music festival is entering its second decade with an exciting music lineup. The grassroots festival has grown into a vibrant two-day celebration of music in both Downtown Elkin and Elkin’s Hidden Amphitheater. It’s not only a signature annual event for Elkin, but a much-anticipated gathering for guests from all over the Carolinas and beyond.

Its tag-line is “Keep Yadkin Valley’s Music Alive (and Kickin’)” and it more than delivers, starting with the Downtown Get-Down Block Party at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, in downtown Elkin. During this free outdoor kick-off party, featuring the guitar-driven blues-influenced singer/songwriter duo, Luke Mears and Robert Holthouser, the Reeves Theater will be open for drink purchases and food trucks will be on hand for dinner. Following the Block Party, a ticketed show at the Reeves Theater will feature the genre-bending Stillhouse Junkies and Clyde Williams. The party continues with a free late-night jam at Angry Troll Brewing with Pennsylvania’s Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers.

The main event, on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., gives the public the rare opportunity to visit Elkin’s Hidden Amphitheater, a privately-owned entertainment venue nestled in the wooded, gentle North Carolina foothills. The main stage is an artfully designed gazebo surrounded with a running stream with connected waterfalls. The amphitheater glows in the light of illuminated trees at night. It’s safe to say that this serene, natural setting is unique among music festivals in North Carolina or elsewhere.

The headlining artist on Saturday, performing at 8:05 p.m., is Hiss Golden Messenger, led by Durham-based songwriter M.C. Taylor. Hiss Golden Messenger’s 2019 release Terms of Surrender was nominated for Best Americana Grammy Award. Two 2021 releases have been nominated for A2IM (the American Association of Independent Music) Libera Awards, Quietly Blowing It (Best Americana Record) and O Come All Ye Faithful (Best Spiritual Record.)

Also performing on Saturday will be Momma Molasses (1 p.m), Handmade Moments (2:15 p.m.), Dreamroot (3:40 p.m.), host band Time Sawyer (5 p.m.), and Daniel Donato (6:30 p.m.) MC of the festival is award-winning broadcaster, producer, promoter, singer, musician, writer, and photographer Cindy Baucom, whose radio show, “Knee-Deep in Bluegrass,” is broadcast weekly in nearly a hundred markets.

This relaxed, family-friendly festival features children’s activities during daylight hours, plenty of shade, and free nearby parking, with free shuttle service. Local vendors will offer food, beer and wine.

The festival benefits the Reevestock Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships to seniors at Elkin High School, East Wilkes High School, and Starmount High School looking to continue their education and any 4-year, 2-year, or technical program.