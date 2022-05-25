ECS names Principal, Teacher of the Year

Sarah Estrada

Congratulations to Elkin Elementary School Principal, Emily Rycroft, for being named the 2022-2023 Elkin City Schools Principal of the Year.

Rycroft earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from College of Charleston in 2002. She also received her Master’s degree in Education Leadership and Administration from High Point University in 2017 and is currently working toward her Doctor of Education.

“She is an outstanding principal,” said Superintendent Myra Cox. “I would describe her as positive, motivated and nurturing. She is a strong solid leader and an advocate for children. She sets high expectations for her students and staff. I’m proud of the leadership role she plays in the community, the district and at Elkin Elementary School.”

Rycroft has been the principal at Elkin Elementary for two years. She said, “I absolutely love EES and know that I’m exactly where I am supposed to be. I am proud to serve our teachers, students and families. Watching our students learn and grow each day is the most rewarding part of my job, and I’m so thankful to be part of such a wonderful profession.”

Sarah Estrada was named the Elkin City Schools 2022-2023 district “Julia Holthouser Richards” Teacher of the Year. Six years ago the Elkin City Schools Board of Education renamed this prestigious award in honor of the late Julia Holthouser Richards, who taught at Elkin High School for 23 years.

Estrada is a World Language Teacher (Spanish) for grades 9-12 at Elkin High School. Cox said, “Ms. Estrada is a passionate, dedicated, fun and caring teacher. Relationships matter to Ms. Estrada, just ask any student she teaches!”

When asked what inspired her to become a teacher she said, “Watching the impact my parents, who were both teachers, had on the lives of generations of students inspired me to become a teacher. Observing their selfless dedication to the profession and hearing constant feedback from students and parents about how they had changed lives drew me to teach.”

A committee consisting of a current educator, a retired educator and a business partner selected Estrada. The other teachers of the year recognized were Kayla Simmons, Elkin Elementary, Ethan Creed, Elkin Middle and Angela Adams, Global E-Learning Academy.

Both Rycroft and Estrada will compete for regional titles in the fall.