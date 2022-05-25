Hugh Chatham welcomes Samantha Garris, FNP-C

On April 12, 2022, Hugh Chatham welcomed Samantha Garris, FNP-C to Hugh Chatham Medical Group. Garris brings positive energy and a love for community to Hugh Chatham Family Medicine, and will practice predominantly at the Hays location in Wilkes County.

Garris attended grade school in Wilkes County and later completed her undergraduate degree at Appalachian State University and master’s degree at Chamberlain University. She also received a Clinical Ladder RN Achievement, an award recognizing the achievements of registered nurses who precept, pursue additional education, and volunteer. Samantha has eight years of nursing experience, supporting patients of all ages in a variety of settings including nursing and rehabilitation, maternity, and outpatient cardiology.

Garris’ clinical interests include women’s health and labor and delivery. Since gaining experience with a more diverse patient population, she has grown to love family medicine and extended care. Her personal interests include spending time with her family, hiking, camping, skiing, and any outdoor activity to stay active.

To schedule an appointment with Samantha Garris, FNP-C at Hugh Chatham Family Medicine, please visit www.hughchatham.org/appointments or call 336-696-2711. Hugh Chatham Family Medicine-Hays is located at 5229 Rock Creek Road, Hays, NC 29635.