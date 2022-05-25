Hugh Chatham Urgent Care opening in Elkin

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has announced the opening of a new practice, Hugh Chatham Urgent Care, in Elkin. The practice is scheduled to open in June of this year and will provide a variety of services including sports physicals, DOT physicals, worker’s compensation exams, and treatment of minor illnesses. With close proximity to I-77, the new location will add a higher level of convenience to urgent care services for interstate travelers and visitors of Elkin.

Hugh Chatham Urgent Care is phase one of a larger renovation that will focus on prevention and wellness programs. The 2,500 square foot practice will offer on-site x-ray services, an option for virtual check-in, and access to healthcare resources to meet the needs of community members.

Hugh Chatham’s Chief Practice Officer and Vice President of Ambulatory Services, Andrew Tate, said “Hugh Chatham is committed to providing greater access to safe, quality healthcare services. We recognize each community’s specific needs and our team is excited to open a new location with extended hours and walk-in availability, providing dependable resources for residents and visitors in their time of need.”

Hugh Chatham Urgent Care in Elkin is scheduled to open on June 1 at 631 CC Camp Road in Elkin. For more information, visit www.hughchatham.org/urgentcare.