Delta Kappa Gamma Chapter holds annual spring dinner

BOONVILLE — The Gamma Psi chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma society held its annual spring dinner meeting on April 26 in the Fellowship Building of North Oak Ridge Baptist Church. The Gamma Psi Chapter is made up of women educators within the Elkin and Yadkin County area, a part of the North Carolina DKG State Organization and The Delta Kappa Gamma International Society. Members are recognized educators who have given distinctive service in the field of education and desire to unite with other women educators of the world in a genuine spiritual fellowship.

President Melva Edmisten welcomed the members and Karen Spencer provided the invocation. The group socialized as they enjoyed a meal catered by Mazzini’s of Elkin.

Following the meal, the meeting was called to order. Beth Felts gave the report for the scholarship committee sharing there would be four recipients of the Mary Speer Martin Trust and two for the Eva Hine Grant in the school year 2022-2023. Committee chairs for Membership, Educational Excellence, and Communication and Marketing gave reports of their work during the biennium. Committee members were recognized and thanked for their dedication to the completion of goals and the success of the chapter. Barbara Long was recognized as the chapter’s Golden Key recipient and Tonya Allison as the Rising Star recipient.

New officers for the 2022-2024 biennium were installed. President: Tonya Allison; 1st Vice-President: Cynthia Russell; 2nd Vice-President: Linda Hicks; Corresponding Secretary: Beth Felts. Recording Secretary nominee Myra Cox was not able to attend and will be installed at the fall meeting with the executive board’s nominated treasurer. Melva presented Tonya Allison with the Gamma Psi Chapter’s Presidents pin and Barbara Long presented a retiring president pin to Melva.

Members Brenda Couch, Melva Edmisten and Tonya Allison presented a program Gamma Psi Past, Present, Future. Brenda, a charter member, shared past experiences of being in a formal Gamma Psi organization. Melva, current president, shared where the chapter is today and the many accomplishments. Tonya, newly installed president, shared her plans for the future of the chapter, using her example of working towards National Boards to encourage members to step out into new roles and look to the offerings of membership in DKG.

Membership chair Maria Moxley was assisted by members in conducting the Induction Ceremony for Keshia Edwards, Elizabeth Petree, Emily Rycroft, and Britt Kimbrell as new members of Gamma Psi Chapter. After signing the membership book, each inductee was presented with a red rose, a key pin, certificate of membership and a chapter name tag.

Raffle winners for the night’s prizes of a gift card and also several potted geraniums were drawn. Sharon Harvey was the winner of dues paid for the 2022-2023 membership year.

Melva closed the meeting with thanks to all the members for their support during her biennium as president and asked members to continue the same for the incoming officers. Melva and Barbara Long represented the chapter at the 2022 NC DKG Conference this spring in Asheville.