Elkin senior among Morehead-Cain Foundation Class of 2026

This fall, 75 new Morehead-Cain Scholars from throughout North Carolina, the United States, and the world will begin their undergraduate careers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill). The class of 2026 includes:

· 41 scholars from North Carolina

· 34 scholars from other U.S. states and territories

· 10 international scholars from Canada, India, South Sudan, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam.

Elkin High School’s Chandler Ann Beals is among the 75 new scholars chosen for the program. Beals will graduate this spring and report to UNC- Chapel Hill in the fall. While in high school, Beal serves as student body president, Interact Club president, and co-captain of the women’s varsity soccer team. She co-founded and leads the speech and debate club and competed in varsity tennis, cross-country, basketball, and soccer. Beals is dual-enrolled with the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics and spent the summer before her senior year studying Arabic through a scholarship with the National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y). Outside of school, she serves as an outreach coordinator for the ESL Opportunity Project, which pairs high school students learning English around the world with language partners in the United States, and is an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Elkin. In her free time, Beals enjoys playing the guitar, reading, and long-distance running. At Carolina, she is interested in pursuing global studies. She is the daughter of Lisa and Frank Beals of Elkin.

“The best part about the program is the wonderful community I have already found; people from all walks of life willing to support me and push me outside of my comfort zone to be the best version of myself. I plan on taking a gap year through the scholarship and then entering UNC Chapel Hill as a part of the class of 2027,” said Beals.

Morehead-Cain brings together a thriving cohort of thinkers, leaders, dreamers, creators, and adventurers, and provides them the tools to set their potential free. In addition to fully-funded studies at one of America’s foremost public research universities, scholars gain access to a network of peers and mentors, challenging internships and summer experiences, and an opportunity to travel the world.

“Morehead-Cain identifies, accelerates, and connects the most promising young leaders of all backgrounds,” said Chris Bradford, president of the Morehead-Cain Foundation. “We are proud to welcome another class of young leaders that embodies a rare combination of potential, principle, and purpose.”

Morehead-Cain Scholars regularly win distinguished national and international scholarships for graduate study, including the Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University and Gates Cambridge Scholarship at the University of Cambridge in England; the Luce, Marshall, and Truman Scholarships for overseas and domestic study; the Knight-Hennessy Scholarship at Stanford University; and the McCall MacBain Scholarship at McGill University in Canada. In 2021, for the first time in UNC-Chapel Hill’s history, three students—all Morehead-Cain Scholars—won the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship in the same year.

The Class of 2026 joins a community of more than 3,300 Morehead-Cain Alumni across the world. Since its founding in 1945, the Morehead-Cain Program has been a model for countless merit scholarships throughout the United States. These include the University of Virginia’s Jefferson Scholars Program, Duke University’s Benjamin N. Duke Scholars Program, and Emory University’s Woodruff Scholars Program.