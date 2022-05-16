Toast the return of Yadkin Valley Wine Festival

Kim Swaim and Molly Jo Johnson share a toast as they bask in the glow of a sunny spring day at the 2019 Yadkin Valley Wine Festival.

ELKIN — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Yadkin Valley Wine Festival once again will fill Elkin Municipal Park with locally made wine, beach music and a family-friendly good time, Saturday, May 21.

Unlike street festivals, this event encourages groups to bring blankets and chairs and spend the day relaxing on the lawn while sampling wine from 18 Yadkin Valley wineries.

“There are four new participating wineries that have opened since the last festival, so attendees can experience those all in one place,” said Mike Bovender, chair of the festival committee. “And some longstanding wineries, such as Shelton Vineyards, are returning to the festival for the first time in many years.”

The four new wineries are Golden Road Vineyards in State Road, Haze Gray Vineyards and Hidden Vineyard in Dobson, and Stardust Cellars in Wilkesboro.

This year marks the 19th Yadkin Valley Wine Festival. The event is designed to showcase the award-winning wine produced in the Yadkin Valley AVA, draw visitors to the area, and encourage return visits to experience wineries and tasting rooms in person.

The Castaways band will perform a mix of beach, soul and rock ’n’ roll from 1 to 5 p.m. DJ Ronny Lane will provide music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dance area near the stage is always a happening spot. Food vendors will be on hand serving a variety of festival favorites.

The event offers two perks of convenience. The first is a wine check service for those who purchase bottles and prefer not to carry them around all day. The second perk is $10 shuttle service all afternoon to/from hotels in the Elkin area.

Cycling enthusiasts start the day by riding the Tour de Vino, which offers five rides ranging from 30 to 100 miles and includes complimentary admission to the wine festival.

Yadkin Valley Wine Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance and $30 at the gate. Active duty and retired military can purchase day-of tickets for $22. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $100 and include shorter lines, preferred parking, a festival T-shirt and access to the hospitality tent. Non-tasting tickets for anyone 16 and older are $5. Children younger than 16 are admitted free. Parking is $5. For a list of participating wineries or to purchase tickets, go to www.YVWF.com or call 336-526-1111. To browse Yadkin Valley lodging options, visit www.YadkinValleyNC.com.