Brief lockdown at Starmount after reported shooting on Hwy 21

Both Starmount Middle School and Starmount High School entered into a lockdown on the advice of law enforcement on Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Ricky Oliver said the lockdown was a result of a reported shooting in the area.

“Just before 11 a.m. the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male victim stating that he had been shot while standing on the side of Hwy 21 near Longtown Road,” Oliver said.

Oliver said out of an abundance of caution the schools were put on lockdown briefly due to the report.

An officer arrived on the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. No further details are being released at this time as the matter is under investigation.

Oliver said it was determined that there was immediate threat to anyone else in the area.

Yadkin Schools Superintendent Todd Martin said the lockdown lasted approximately 15 minutes and the schools resumed normal operations.

“Situations like this are concerning and I want to assure everyone that we always put student safety at the forefront of all we do and that is what was done today,” Martin said.