Federal injunction sole path to voting machine audit

Monday evening was the county commissioners’ first meeting since the explosion of interest in exchanges between the county’s Republican party chair Keith Senter and county board of elections chair Michella Huff.

Reuters first reported on April 23 that Senter had confrontational meetings with Huff in late March about concerns primarily with voting machines. The full content of those conversations is known only to those parties in the room.

Senter reportedly claimed retribution would be forthcoming against Huff, in the form of a pay cut or loss of job, for her lack of responsiveness to his concerns about the 2020 election.

Chief among those concerns were voting machines and their security. The crux of the complaints against voting machines is a claim that they may be susceptible to hacking which could then taint the results. Senter and Douglas Frank asked to inspect the voting machines of the county and were refused access.

Katelyn Love, general counsel for the state board of elections, sent a letter to County Attorney Ed Woltz on May 2 with the official response from the North Carolina State Board of Elections to the recent concerns that have been raised. She agreed with the conclusions made by Greensboro lawyer Mark Payne, whom the county hired to offer guidance on the same matter.

In his April 20 letter to the county, Payne outlined how the path to recourse for the claims that have been levied is not at the county level – neither with the board of elections nor the board of commissioners.

The county commissioners authorize the purchase of voting equipment from an approved list and approve funding for the county board of elections. “There are no other rights, obligations, or authority given to the county board of commissioners with regard to voting machines; all authority to test, approve, or audit voting machines rest elsewhere,” Payne wrote.

He went on to explain that access to the voting machines would not only void the warranties on the machines, but it would also cause an untenable precedent. Payne observed that whichever party wants the audit now, it may just as easily be the other party next time and the cycle may be without end.

“North Carolina election laws are designed to provide a consistent election throughout the state in a manner in which no party or political body can have undue access or influence. The independence of individuals and entities carrying out elections is paramount,” he wrote.

Fulton County, Pennsylvania, was held up as the example where an audit of voting machines was done with county employees’ blessing and under their supervision. Regardless of their intent, the result was the Pennsylvania Secretary of State decertified the entire county’s voting equipment and they had to be replaced at taxpayers’ expense.

Fulton County, much like Surry County, is a reliably ‘red’ county that voted in 2020 seven-to-one for Donald Trump over President Joe Biden. A Surry County official said they were, “Surprised by the fuss, since (the election) went their way” in this county.

The board of commissioners was told that if there could be hijinks in the voting counts of red Surry County, imagine the scope of such potential fraud in blue Wake or Mecklenburg counties. Huff said she offered Senter and Franks forms to fill out if they suspected voter registration errors here. She also told the pair that more serious claims of fraud must be addressed at the state level.

Payne went further saying, “Neither the county board of elections or commissioners have any actual authority to allow for an audit, nor would they have the power to do anything with the results. It would be an empty gesture.

“There is no legal mechanism to take any action based upon an unauthorized audit. At this point, there appears to be one forum where an independent audit of machines would be both legal and effective: as a result of a Federal Court Order,” he concluded.

In Dobson Monday, there was again a contingent who wished to speak during the open forum to the commissioners about election concerns and their canvassing efforts. While the group was smaller in size, they were no less enthusiastic. Zoe Claxton echoed what previous speakers have said, “I’m very passionate, I’m mad.”

The result was no different though as the open forum is a chance for the public to speak to the commissioners, not with the commissioners. There were questions raised from the gallery after the open forum period had concluded that went unanswered because of procedure.

When it was mentioned that complaints had to go to the state board of elections, an audience member retorted, “They’re all Democrats,” which is not the case.

The state board has three Democratic members and two Republican members: Damon Circosta, Chair (D), Stella Anderson, Secretary (D), Jeff Carmon (D), Stacy “Four” Eggers IV (R), and Tommy Tucker (R). When a piece of misinformation is left hanging in the air with no response, it adds to the frustration and confusion voters are feeling.

The feeling of uneasiness is not going away for those voters who feel the 2020 election was amiss, and perhaps it never will. Some may remember Bush-Gore 2000 and the years it took to stop thinking about hanging chads.

How many years will it take to settle the 2020 presidential election is a question only a future historian will be able to answer. With claims of fuzzy math and statistical improbabilities, it may be a while.

A previous version of this article included a photo of a Dominion voting machine, which are not used in North Carolina. The image has been removed.