2 square off for House seat

Stevens

N.C. House District 90 Representative Sarah Stephens is facing a challenger in the upcoming primary. Both candidates were asked to answer a series of questions on their political views and why they are running to serve District 90 which covers Mount Airy and Surry County, along with parts of Wilkes and Alleghany counties. Here are their answers.

Benjamin Romans

Benjamin Romans is from the Roaring River community.

Question: In recent years, there has been a lot of public discussion on the role of government, big vs. small government, intrusion in private lives vs. basic freedoms, and the like. In your opinion, what is the role of the state government in North Carolina?

Romans: Government should seek to maximize autonomy and political freedom, and minimize the state; emphasizing free association, freedom of choice, individualism and voluntary association.

Question: What do you believe are the two or three biggest issues facing North Carolinians today, and how do you believe the state government should attack those issues

Romans: Abortion. Abortion was not a decision made by the supreme court in 1973. In fact it was an opinion. Therefore it falls under the Tenth Amendment and is a state’s issue. Abortion should be illegal because it is murder. We must protect the unborn. Legislation should be put into place to criminalize abortions.

Liberty. There are far to many victimless crimes currently in North Carolina and throughout the country. Big government has reduced many of our God-given, constitutionally protected rights. Unconstitutional taxes and unreasonable regulations have crippled our economy thus creating a nation of dependent slaves who no longer know true freedom. So in conclusion the government should get its nose out of our business. Big government is a big problem.

Question: Why are you running for office, and why should voters cast a ballot for you? What sets you apart from your opponent?

Romans: I am running for office to bring forth true change. To institute true freedom and Liberties. Voters should vote for me because I care. I am the common man. I have counted change in order to make it to my next payday. I have the backbone to stand up to crooked politicians who have systematically destroyed this state and country. I am the true liberty candidate.

Sarah Stevens is a Mount Airy attorney, who has served seven consecutive terms in the House of Representatives. She is the House Speaker Pro Tempore, and in the 2021-22 session, she served as chair of the Judiciary 2 committee, as well as being a member on the appropriations, appropriations capital, and regulatory reform committees. She was also co-chair of the Joint Legislative Administrative Procedure Oversight Committee and the Social Services Regional Supervision and Collaboration Working Group, as well as holding other non-standing committee assignments.

Question: In recent years, there has been a lot of public discussion on the role of government, big vs. small government, intrusion in private lives vs. basic freedoms, and the like. In your opinion, what is the role of the state government in North Carolina?

Stevens: Government should be limited but it s necessary to maintain law and order. The government is also critical to having the necessary infrastructure. Local government should be a limited function and often oversteps its allowed purposes.

Question: What do you believe are the two or three biggest issues facing North Carolinians today, and how do you believe the state government should attack those issues?

Stevens: Today it is inflation. People are struggling with getting necessary food and medicine and housing. The federal government has aggravated this issue with limiting our supply of fuels from a myriad of sources. Food and medicine come from transportation as does building supplies. The cost of everything continues to rise. The federal government should restart the (Keystone) pipeline and reduce the extra fees they have added to public leased lands which provide oil.

Question: Why are you running for office, and why should voters cast a ballot for you? What sets you apart from your opponent?

Stevens: I know that this job is public service. I have been in this office for the past 12-and-a-half years. Experience and seniority matter in Raleigh. What we do is important. I am a lawyer and that gives me an advantage in critical thinking. I ran my own office so I know what it takes to make a payroll and pay taxes.