Citizen starts CPR and saves a life

Surry EMS including Surry-Yadkin Works intern Layne McCreary are honored for their lifesaving work with a patient in December of last year.

In December of 2021, two citizens went above and beyond to help a stranger. These citizens witnessed the collapse of a fellow citizen, identified sudden cardiac arrest, and initiated high-quality CPR.

On this day, all the important components required to save a life fell into place and a team flawlessly worked together. From the 911 center receiving and dispatching the call, citizens initiating high-quality CPR, quick response from law enforcement and volunteer first responders, EMS medical personnel providing advanced life support, and the hospital staff providing optimal post-resuscitation care.

On April 21, Surry EMS and Novant Health recognized the citizens and the team that saved a life, allowing an individual to return home to their family with zero deficits.