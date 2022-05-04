Elkin High School principal announces retirement

Burton Hoyle

Next school year will see some changes in leadership for Elkin High School and Middle School. The Elkin City Schools Board of Education has announced congratulations are in order for Joel Hoyle, principal of Elkin High School, who will be retiring effective June 30. Hoyle is a veteran educator who began his career as an agriculture teacher at North Lenoir High School in Kinston in the fall of 1989. In March of 1994, he moved to Wayne Community College in Goldsboro where he was an instructor and coordinator of the Poultry/Livestock Technology program. In fall of 1997, he began teaching agriculture at Crest High School in Shelby where he grew up and graduated. In 2002, he moved into the position of assistant principal at Crest High and stayed there until 2012 when he accepted the principal’s position at Elkin High School.

“I have enjoyed serving in the Elkin City School System. Through the years, I have worked with many great people and have made lasting friendships. I appreciate the support I have been given and am grateful for the opportunity to have made a difference. I will truly miss being around the kids each day and being able to see them grow up and mature,” Hoyle said.

Superintendent Myra S. Cox said, “I have been fortunate to work with Joel Hoyle. During our time together, he always exhibited professionalism, dedication and a desire to maintain and achieve excellence. Mr. Hoyle selflessly gave his energy, time, and expertise to the students and educators at Elkin High School. I wish him the best and appreciate all he has done for the students and staff.”

Amanda Burton will transfer as principal from the middle school to fill Hoyle’s position effective July 1. She, too, is a veteran educator with sixteen years of experience. She served as an eighth grade English teacher at Elkin Middle School. Burton was an assistant principal in Surry County for one year then returned to her hometown as the assistant principal at Elkin High School before being named principal of Elkin Middle in 2018. She is a 2001 graduate of Elkin High School.

Dr. Jennifer Hall will replace Burton as principal at Elkin Middle School. Hall has twenty-six years of experience in education. She is currently serving as the assistant principal at the elementary school. Prior to that role, she was a classroom teacher who served as a mentor, supervising teacher, MClass trainer, and master literacy trainer. She will begin her new position at the middle school July 1.