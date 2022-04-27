Challenger in Wilkes Sheriff’s race

Shew

Wilkes County incumbent Sheriff Chris Shew faces a challenger in the upcoming Republican primary. Shew was first elected as Sheriff in 2010.

Running against Shew in the primary is Eric Byrd. Both candidates submitted statements on their election bid for sheriff to the Tribune. Below are their responses.

Eric Byrd — “My name is Eric L. Byrd, I am 52 years old I am married to the love of my life, Anderia. I have three beautiful children, Kael, Kacey, and Alex. I went to North Wilkes High School and after that to the Wilkes Community College.

I have served in law enforcement since 1991, I also served as a Law Enforcement (SME) Subject Matter Expert in (RC EAST) Regional Command East of Afghanistan in (OEF) Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012-2013 as a contractor. I was employed by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years prior to going to Afghanistan and 2 years part time after returning from Afghanistan as a Bomb Technician.

I am currently employed by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in the Support Services Division. I also own and operate a North Carolina Concealed Carry Handgun business and a handmade wooden American Flag business.

I volunteer with clean-ups to beautify our county and roadsides. I volunteer with Church and school projects. I also support the Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center, but my absolute favorite is working behind the scenes to help people and families who have needs and would never ask.

Since before I began at the Sheriff’s Office 29 years ago, I knew that I have a passion for public service and I truly want to make a difference! I have the sincerest concerns for our county and the men and women wearing the uniform.

Since working at the Sheriff’s Office, I have always been drawn to opportunities for accomplishment, to lead assignments and to lead the organization that I am a part of! I am excited about the opportunity to change and mold the future in a positive way.

The job requires long hours of service during tumultuous times, there is increased pressure on documentation, transparency, public relations, reports, arrests, investigations, public and officer safety; etc. It is a 24 hour a day job that never stops! I will be the Sheriff that gives my full attention to these details. I want the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office to be the very best in the State! Leading this organization puts me in a position to make this happen.

I am a leader that leads from the front, not from behind a desk. I am the most qualified! I do have the most operational experience! I do have the most training! I will give 100 percent effort to this county, citizens and the staff of Wilkes County!

I have known that I want to be the sheriff of Wilkes County since beginning in the Department. I have constantly strived toward this goal my whole adult career. I have taken my personal time and used my own finances as well as sacrificing time away from my family to further my training and education to the highest level preparing to be the best sheriff for Wilkes County.

If I am elected, I want to tackle the drug and theft problem in our county. I also want to implement the D.A.R.E. Program back into our schools, implement the RUOK Program to assist our senior citizen’s, our shut-ins, and our key latch kids in our communities. I want to implement Community Watch, A K9 Program and an Explorer program for our youth.

The Sheriff’s Office has been my whole life. I have the training and qualifications to lead it. I have the passion to do this job, and to help our citizens and deputies succeed.

I promise to enforce the laws in an objective an impartial manner and constantly strive for a drug free county where our homes and property will be safe from theft. I promise to do my best to ensure that everyone from our senior citizens, working class, and children will have safe communities, neighborhoods, businesses and schools.

ELECT ME and you will see what a lifelong dream combined with hard work, dedication years of training and experience will actually do for you and this county!”

Chris Shew — “I received a lot of encouragement to seek re-election from family, friends, citizens and staff. The Sheriffs Office has continually moved forward since taking office in 2010. When I began my career in 1980 I was one of about 40 employees and now we have grown to 140. We have made a lot of technological advances and even though the job has become more dangerous we have made it a safer environment for our officers. Since taking office we have condensed the operation of seven buildings to two with a new office and new jail. It is now easier to supervise and manage . It’s also more convenient and accessible to the public. I believe public perception and trust is at a high level and I want to keep and maintain this. I’m very proud of my administration’s accomplishments and want to continue to move forward and provide the best Law Enforcement possible for the citizens of Wilkes County I have the experience and training and I’m ready to continue to face the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Editor’s note: Responses from both candidates have been printed here in their entirety without editing for style, content, or grammar.