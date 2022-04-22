Three in Yadkin petition to run as unaffiliated for County Board

John Matthews Tom Bastable

Several candidates in Yadkin County are hoping to be on the November ballot as unaffiliated candidates. Board of Elections Director Elaine Barnes said it is the first time in her ten years with the Elections department to see unaffiliated candidates attempt to join the commissioners race.

The current Board of Commissioners have not been challenged in the Republican primary since 2016. No Democrats have dared to run for Yadkin commissioner since 2004, which is no surprise since a majority of Yadkin voters are registered Republicans.

In Yadkin County there are 14,047 registered Republicans; 3,301 registered Democrats; and 7,218 voters registered as unaffiliated. There are 128 registered Libertarians in Yadkin County.

Candidates attempting to run as unaffiliated must obtain signatures from four percent of the number of total voters registered in the County as of Jan. 1, 2022, which was 24,532. Unaffiliated candidates must have 982 signatures of Yadkin County registered voters by the date of the primary, May 17. The Board of Elections office has 15 days after the final canvass to authenticate the signatures. If all three candidates are successful in obtaining the 982 signatures, their names will appear on the November ballot.

Petitioning to run as unaffiliated are Tom Bastable, of Boonville; West Caudle, of Hamptonville; and John Matthews, of East Bend. Each of the three shared why they are seeking a seat on the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners.

Bastable said the answer to why he is running for Yadkin County Commissioner is simple, “I want to serve my community and help it grow in a financial responsibly manner,” he said.

“My primary goal is to make the Yadkin schools the best in North Carolina,” Bastable said. “Parents want the finest schools for their children and will move to districts based on their reputation and ratings. I will work tirelessly with our school board, superintendent, and teachers to encourage our young people to excel. Together we can create high standards for Yadkin schools. Then implement creative solutions to provide students, parents, and staff with the resources and training to attain them. We can be the top-performing rural school district in North Carolina. Our strength is in our community members, and we can all work together to create the best learning environment for our children. Parents often look at Chapel Hill or West Forsyth to move for their children, but we can be a new and exciting option. The current county commissioners have instituted the Yadkin Advantage, a program where any student who graduates from Yadkin schools can attend Surry Community College with the tuition and books paid for in full. I would encourage the growth of this program, and create others like it that focus on the long-term career goals of our students and foster the skills needed in our community. I believe that creating bonds between our children and our community businesses will allow all in Yadkin County to flourish.”

“Green spaces are safe havens for all, and an incredible advantage to any community,” Bastable continued. “Keeping this in mind, my second goal is to develop a walking and bicycle trail along the river. Cyclist and pedestrians on county roads can create hazardous and frustrating situations for all involved. A dedicated and well- maintained trail will encourage cyclists, walkers, and joggers to use the trail instead of traveling the rural roads. We are lucky to live in one of the most beautiful counties in North Carolina. Developing family-friendly green spaces and preserving the natural beauty of our county will encourage residents and visitors to enjoy everything that Yadkin County has to offer. I agree with the current County Commissioners’’ support of the Yadkin Memorial Park at Lake Hampton and would encourage other projects like it.

“My final goal is to enlarge road name signs,” said Bastable. “Simple as this objective may sound; larger signs will create a safer community. Drivers currently need to slow down to read the road names. Larger signs will help keep traffic moving, and enable faster response times in case of an emergency.”

“Yadkin County is a beautiful county that people love to visit and live. We can make it even better and I believe I can help,” he concluded.

Caudle, who ran for Elkin Town Board in 2020, shared his connection to the Hamptonville area where he now resides.

“The Tri-County area has been home my entire life. Like many, my parents divorced when I was young and I was blessed with three extended families that created deep connections in the Hamptonville, Clingman, and Elkin communities. A majority of my life has been spent in the Hamptonville community. The lessons and experiences growing up in our small communities, where as a young man I witnessed neighbors and strangers do for one another out of pure kindness, is what leads me to give back and work to make the place we call home a place we can always be proud of. I’ve been a registered unaffiliated voter for over 16 years, party politics are the root of most problems facing our society. I graduated from Elkin High School, earned an Associate’s Degree from Surry Community College, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Arizona State University.”

On his decision to run for Commissioner, Caudle said, “What led me to seek a seat on the Board ultimately was the lack of responsiveness and general disregard expressed by the current Board for the citizens of Yadkin County from issues regarding solar farms in Yadkinville and East Bend to the Hamptonville community who are opposed to the proposed Three Oaks Quarry. Additionally, the people of Yadkin County deserve leadership and representation that will promote and sustain our communities. In order to do this, Yadkin County deserves a Board that focuses on the needs of every citizen and community in Yadkin County. Not just development or financial interest of a select few.

Caudle also noted the process by which he would need to be on the ballot.

“First, it is important that everyone understands that as an unaffiliated candidate for Yadkin County Commissioner, candidates must obtain signatures from a percentage of registered voters,” he said. “For the 2022 election that is 982 signatures by Tuesday, May 17. These signatures do not indicate support or a vote for that candidate, it is simply the requirement to be included on the ballot in November’s General Election.

Caudle went to share his thoughts on the biggest issues facing the county and how he would plan to address those if elected.

“The largest issue facing Yadkin County is that a very small, select group of individuals exert control over too much of the County’s business and development,” said Caudle. “When not so secret plans are hatched to take the decisions out of voters’ hands and into direct appointments of select individuals, that’s a slap to the face of our State Constitution. Government is of, for, and by the people that is why I will be open and receptive to all Yadkin County citizens, welcoming input and suggestions at any time, while answering tough questions and maintaining that elected offices are held by those elected by the people.”

“We are a bedroom community, meaning many who reside in our county travel to surrounding counties for work and to spend their money,” he continued. “Candidates may brag about lowering taxes, but eventually the bills come due. In order to keep taxes low we have to maintain a productive tax base, to do this we have to be attractive to our youth and young families and give them something to come back home to after they go to college, the military, or professional experiences. Over the past decade our population has decreased and that equates to more tax burden on each of us, simply to maintain what little services we have. I will work to attract new businesses and enterprises both large and small to all corners of the county, moving quickly to help establish a Yadkin County Economic Development organization and utilizing state and federal funding to improve and expand infrastructure to areas ripe for appropriate economic growth.”

“Having volunteered or served previously with the West Yadkin Volunteer Fire Department and Yadkinville Police Department, I understand the crunch emergency service organizations feel with finding personnel and ensuring funding,” Caudle went on to say. “Close relationships with those that work in social services and the court system allows me insight into the troubles our communities face. I will work closely with the county fire and emergency services organizations, law enforcement agencies, state and local service entities and organizations, and municipalities to maximize funding, relationships, and opportunities to grow and promote the things that make Yadkin County a beautiful place to call home.

“These are just a few of the things I feel are necessary to sustain our county and move us forward. I graciously ask for your support and welcome any and all input, questions, or suggestions. Communication brings us together,” he concluded.

On the question of why he wants to run for Yadkin Commissioner, Matthews said, “I don’t really. I can be criticized for my opinions without running for commissioner, but I can’t expect to get different results from the same plan.”

“We have issues that I believe have come to the level of a crisis. Here are just two,” Matthews continued. “One is confidence. Transparency builds confidence. We have many cameras on county property and they can be helpful in many ways. Couldn’t we spare at least one to stream the open portion of commissioners meetings. This is an opportunity to increase our citizens ability to be more involved, more informed and more confident in it’s leadership. Another is Staffing. The staggering number of county employees leaving should have set off alarms long ago. Referring to negative complaints in exit interviews as just sour grapes only makes things worse. I believe very few employees leave an employer where the feel respected, valued and treated fairly even in today’s workforce. Exit interviews are opportunities to be told what you need to hear not what you want to hear.”

As to why he is seeking to run as an unaffiliated candidate, Matthews said, “I was taught that you should vote for the person and not the party they represent. I will listen to the feedback from citizens on advice for how to vote. Using that will be the basis for how I vote to act in the best interest of Yadkin County. Being unaffiliated gives me the ability to focus on just that. It ceases to amaze me however the statistical anomaly of how often the current board has been able to agree 5-0.”