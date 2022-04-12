Friday food trucks return

The Dick and Tammy Show featuring musicians Justin Clyde Williams and Tyler Hatley kick off the first Friday Food Truck event of the season in Elkin.

Explore Elkin’s Food Truck Friday returned for the season last week. A variety of food trucks were on hand most of the day at the Elkin Farmers Market shelter in front of town hall with live music, beer and wine in the evening hours. Food Truck Fridays are planned for the second Friday of each month now through October.

“We had a great turnout for our first Food Truck Friday of the season,” said Natalie Eidson, event planner for Explore Elkin. “The weather was great during the lunch rush — there was a line at every food vendor. It was great to see so many people out and about.”

Despite cooler evening temperatures, the party kept on rolling after 5 p.m. with plenty of food, music and kids’ activities to enjoy.

“Even though it was a little chilly, a lot of people stayed to listen to the great music from The Dick and Tammy Show and enjoy local wine and craft beer,” said Eidson. “I’m looking forward to a great summer of events.”

There are plenty more downtown Elkin events planned for this month with live music. Friday Night Live with musician Will Easter is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. near Fruition on W. Main St. A Downtown Block Party featuring the music of Karla Kincaid is planned for April 22 from 5 to 8p.m. Fifth Friday at Fruition on April 29 will feature The Intoxicadas.

For more Downtown Elkin events, visit exploreelkin.com/events