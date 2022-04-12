Mining rezoning request tabled until May

Carolyn Proctor holds a framed photo of her brother who drowned in a local quarry in 1970. Three Oaks Quarry President Jack Mitchell addresses the Yadkin County Planning Board during its Monday meeting. Standing room only in the Commissioners Chambers on Monday during a Planning Board meeting to discuss a potential aggregate mine in Hamptonville. The Yadkin County Planning Board presides over a meeting regarding the potential rezoning of a Hamptonville property for the purpose of an aggregate mine. A line forms outside the Yadkin Human Services Building ahead of a Planning Board meeting to discuss the potential rezoning of a property in Hamptonville which has been proposed as an aggregate mining site.

On Monday, the Yadkin Planning Board tabled a rezoning request for a property in Hamptonville that has been proposed as an aggregate mine. The motion to postpone the decision to the next month’s meeting was at the request of County Planner Seth Harris who said that county planning staff was awaiting several reports that had been requested from the applicant for the rezoning. The revelation that the requested reports staff needed to review in order to “verify potential impacts of their proposed use of the land” had not been received came at the end of a more than three hour long meeting.

Representatives for Three Oaks Quarry, which has requested the rezoning of a 320-acre parcel in Hamptonville from Rural Agriculture to Manufacturing I for the purpose of an aggregate quarry, were given 30 minutes on Monday to share details of the proposal. Three Oaks Quarry President Jack Mitchell spoke during the presentation as well as several experts in fields relating to the quarry and public health and safety.

“We are sensitive to our neighbors’ concerns, real and perceived, and we are committed to addressing those concerns in a timely manner and resolving them successfully,” Mitchell said. “There have been many misrepresentations of our company and our practices. We have actively undertaken an education and awareness campaign to dispel those. Ours doors are always open.”

The proximity of the proposed quarry to West Yadkin Elementary school has been one of the primary concerns for community residents and as part of their presentation, representatives from Three Oaks Quarry proposed only blasting at the site in after-school hours between 3:30 and 5 p.m. when school is in session. The group also proposed a royalty payment of 10 cents per ton of aggregate sold to go West Yadkin Elementary School.

Dust, noise, and additional traffic in the area were all discussed by Three Oaks representatives attempting to persuade concerned citizens that impacts in the community would be minimal and that numerous mitigation efforts would be in place to protect the local community from major disruptions or negative effects from the mine.

More than a dozen concerned citizens from the Hamptonville area addressed the planning board pleading against having a quarry in the community. School Board members Sharon Yale, Tim Parks, Tim Weatherman and Sam Crews reiterated concerns about have a quarry so near to West Yadkin Elementary School.

Matthew Brown, a lifelong Hamptonville resident and fourth generation water well driller, spoke to concerns about how a quarry could affect ground water.

“There’s not been enough due diligence done at this time to even bring this in here tonight to even talk about,” Brown said.

Joyce Long, a West Yadkin Elementary and Starmount High School alumna, became emotional as she shared that her family has recently built their “forever home” on a property near her parent’s home that is only 800 feet from the proposed mine site.

“We would not have built our home here if it had been zoned differently,” she said. “This land is not zoned for manufacturing and there is a reason for that, it’s in the heart of our little Hamptonville community.”

Long commented on the Three Oaks Quarry slogan on its website proclaiming, “we are committed to being a good neighbor.”

“They’re not our neighbors, they don’t live here,” said Long. “We have roots here, Three Oaks Quarry does not.”

Also giving an emotional address to the Planning Board was Carolyn Proctor. Clutching a framed photo of her brother, Proctor shared that he drowned in a local rock quarry more than 50 years ago.

“What I’m afraid of, more than anything, is what happened on May 25, 1970. Two teenage boys slip off to the rock quarry up at Cycle…my brother never came home. He and another student drowned,” Proctor said.

Numerous other comments shared throughout the evening from Hamptonville residents all had a common theme that they wanted Hamptonville to remain the place of peace and quiet for which it is known, without a rock quarry at its heart.

At the close of the meeting as Harris indicated to the board the was still awaiting some reports from the mining company, Attorney Tom Terrell, who represents Three Oaks Quarry, said most of the documents could be provided immediately, however some of the requested information was “highly proprietary” and could not be provided. Information such as soil borings and what was in them was not something that would be disclosed in a “very competitive industry,” Terrell explained.

Though the public comment portion of the meeting had concluded, area resident West Caudle spoke up asking, “if they’re not going to disclose proprietary information of materials found that can potential impact the business side of things for them, are they going to be held within the aggregate materials they say they are going to mine?”

A brief verbal exchange took place with a representative from Three Oaks Quarry indicating Caudle was speaking out of turn.

“I’m a citizen, why can I not speak,” Caudle asked. He then took to the podium, speaking on the mining regulations and duty of county government to serve at the will of the people.

“Please consider the people, consider what we want in our community,” Caudle said.

“We may not get hit in the head with a rock from the mine, we may not suffocate on the dust, but it’s our community, what we want. Consider that in your decision as well,” he concluded.

The next meeting of the Yadkin County Planning Board will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 9.