Historic Royall’s Soda Shoppe building seeks new operator

As the town of Elkin buzzes with memories of world famous hot dogs and a toy train, the historic Turner Drug/ Royall’s Soda Shop building is undergoing a full renovation. The Bonanza Group is excited to offer this turn-key restaurant opportunity and eager to bring life back to the building that holds history for so many.

Renovation plans prioritize the importance of improving the safety, functionality and esthetic of the space while still preserving so many of the historic elements that made Royall’s a local favorite for decades. The 3200 sq. ft. space will house all new restaurant equipment to support a full service menu, full bar and a new design with an approximate dining capacity of 80 seats. Expected opening in the fall 2022, news of the Main Street restaurant renovation has been met with a lot of anticipation and will fill a void that Royall’s vacancy has left since its closing in January 2020.

The Bonanza Group is focused on ensuring the new operator is dedicated to meeting the potential of the space and will negotiate lease term or consider a partnership opportunity for the right fit for this one of a kind space.

Interested Operators are encouraged to contact the office for more information by emailing info@bonanzagrouponline.com or by calling 336-258-2576.