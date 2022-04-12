Drug arrests on Vestal Rd., Jonesville

Durham Gayla Durham Robertson Rojas Scott Souther

JONESVILLE — In January of 2022 the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints from concerned citizens in the Vestal Road area of Jonesville due to drug activity. Detectives with Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office were familiar with the subjects of the complaint from numerous prior investigations. The subjects involved were identified and led to contraband being seized from multiple traffic stops.

On April 2, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed search warrants at 3728 Vestal Road and 3724 Vestal Road. During the investigation and execution of search warrants, heroin/fentanyl, methamphetamine, suboxone, marijuana, clonazepam, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were seized.

On April 4 a subsequent arrest of three of the subjects was conducted on Vestal Road near the residences. After a short vehicle pursuit, Adam Landon Durham, Gayla Benton Durham, and Taylor Louise Scott were arrested and found in possession of sixteen grams of heroin/fentanyl. Gayla Benton Durham and Adam Landon Durham had made bond from their prior arrest on April 2. The following people have been arrested following the closure of the investigation.

Adam Landon Durham, 42 years of age, was arrested and charged with the following:

· 2 Felony Counts of Trafficking a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Heroin/Fentanyl

· 2 Felony Counts of Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Heroin/Fentanyl

· 1 Felony Count of Sell and Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Heroin/Fentanyl

· 2 Felony Counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Heroin/Fentanyl

· 1 Felony Count of Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine

· 2 Felony Counts of Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of a Controlled Substances

· 1 Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Durham receive a $25,000 secured bond from his arrest on April 2. Durham received an additional $90,000 secured bond on April 4 and is scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on April 6.

Taylor Leanna Scott, 20 years of age, was arrested and charged with the following:

· 2 Felony Counts of Trafficking a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Heroin/Fentanyl

· 2 Felony Counts of Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Heroin/Fentanyl

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Heroin/Fentanyl

· 2 Felony Count of Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of a Controlled Substances

· 1 Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Scott received a $50,000 secured bond from her arrest on April 4, and is scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on April 6 .

Gayla Benton Durham, 59 years of age, was arrested and charged with the following:

· 2 Felony Counts of Trafficking a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Heroin/Fentanyl

· 1 Felony Count of Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Heroin/Fentanyl

· 1 Felony Count of Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine

· 1 Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine

· 3 Felony Counts of Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substances

· 2 Misdemeanor Counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

· 1 Misdemeanor Count of Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Marijuana

Durham received a $15,000 secured bond from her arrest on April 2. Durham received an additional $50,000 secured bond on April 4, and is scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on April 6.

Karisa Leanne Robertson, 27 years of age, was arrested and charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Count of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Heroin/Fentanyl

· 1 Felony Count of Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substances

· 2 Misdemeanor Counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Robertson received a $11,500.00 secured bond from her arrest on April 4, and is scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on April 6.

Nickie Dale Souther, 28 years of age, was arrested and charged with the following:

· 1 Felony Count of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Heroin/Fentanyl

· 1 Felony Count of Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substances

· 2 Misdemeanor Counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Souther received a $11,500 secured bond from his arrest on April 4, and is scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on April 6.

Donald Jeremiah Druck, 47 years of age, was arrested and charged with the following:

· 1 Misdemeanor Count of Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Suboxone

· 1 Misdemeanor Count of Maintaining a Dwelling Place for the Use of Controlled Substances

Druck received a $1,500 secured bond from his arrest on April 1, and is scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on April 19.

Tomas Junior Rojas, 38 years of age, was arrested and charged with the following:

· 2 Felony Counts of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Heroin/Fentanyl

· 1 Felony Counts of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine

· 1 Felony Count of Maintaining a Dwelling for the Use of Controlled Substances

· 1 Misdemeanor Count of Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Clonazepam

· 2 Misdemeanor Counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Rojas received a $15,000 secured bond from his arrest on April 1, and is scheduled to appear in court in Yadkin County on April 6.