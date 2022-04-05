Water system study completed

In the spring of 2020 Yadkin County was awarded the Merger, Regionalization Feasibility Grant to study all of the water systems located within the county. Recently the study was concluded and a report presented to the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners. This study was conducted in an attempt to gain an in depth understanding of each system to encourage water utilities to become viable when managing their finance systems.

Yadkin County, Yadkinville, Jonesville, East Bend and Boonville all provided information to participate in the study. This comprehensive regional approach helped with ensuring each entity was represented in the study. Information was provided from local audits, budgets, capital improvement plans, and the grant application. Conditions of infrastructure, interlocal agreements and existing interconnections of systems were all examined in great detail.

Several options were presented to provide a starting point for conversations that could focus on where water systems within the county can improve and ensure viability in the future. Potential consolidation or potential physical interconnections of water systems were studied to determine if regional water was possible for Yadkin County.

Every municipality and the County constantly look for ways to improve services to its citizens. The comprehensive approach ensured each citizen of Yadkin County was represented and partnerships across the County were strengthened.

For more information please call 336-849-7900.